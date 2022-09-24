Angel — we’ll call him Angel — didn’t see the argument break out. But he could certainly hear it. It was in English, which, he notes, both the warring parties spoke impeccably.
Arguments erupt at 24th Street BART Plaza between vendors all the time. This Aug. 28 fracas was, at its onset, nothing to note: “They were arguing, but I did not pay attention,” Angel recalled later. “I was eating my lunch.”
But then the knife came out.
In the end, 28-year-old Jabaree Harris ended up face-down and dead on the BART platform; it’s not clear how much more quickly police or onlookers would’ve come to a stabbing victim’s aid if he hadn’t been mistaken for one the area’s ubiquitous fentanyl addicts sleeping one off. Plaza regulars recalled Harris as a “nice kid” who peddled shoes and clothes.
His killer fled and remains at large. As best as Angel can tell, the lethal dispute was over a matter of $50, which the aggressor may have taken from Harris.
Nobody can pretend that Harris’ death was unsurprising, or even unpredictable. The 24th Street BART Plaza was never a garden of earthly delights although, for many years, 16th Street was far more problematic: It was the place where trash piled up and drugs were sold openly and the city responded by putting in an intentionally uncomfortable bench and a monolith-sized ping-pong table.
In recent months, however, 24th Street Plaza has devolved into a black-market bazaar, and a fentanyl and needle-drug site. Yes, there are still a very few legitimate vendors on its periphery selling food or handicrafts and, yes, there are folks offering flea market-type stuff. But an awful lot of the sellers hawking in this plaza are selling medications, groceries or toiletries, and clothes obviously swiped from brick-and-mortar stores, perhaps brick-and-mortar stores only a stone’s throw away. This is not a place many paleteros or fruit men want to be, and some are now afraid to be here.
Many sellers only stay long enough to make a quick buck, then hand that money over to a dope dealer (perhaps also on-site); on a recent Thursday, a man was seen selling a jacket out of a Nordstrom sack. He wanted $30 and he got it; he handed a woman $20 in change with his left hand while grasping a glass pipe in his right.
“Honestly, that is my fear,” replies Supervisor Hillary Ronen when asked if the plaza has become the Mission’s Tenderloin.
“The Mission is worse than I’ve seen it since I took office six years ago. We need more street cleaning, we need to deal with graffiti, we need more resources for the people sleeping in the Mission to be given rooms and hotels and safe sleep sites and navigation centers. And we need the vendor law to be enforced. It’s a mess right now, and I’m angry.”
Everybody’s angry, or at least nobody is happy. But you could say the same about the Tenderloin, too — and, despite periodic and oft-farcical “crackdowns,” that neighborhood has suffered through its grim status quo for generations.
Too often, narratives of San Francisco and its meth-poop hell-hole dystopia ignore the fact that crime is, by and large, down — and violent crime is way down. But Mission lifers don’t need to be reminded of this. The 1980s and ’90s were awash in gang-fueled violence and terror that make today’s crime statistics look like a child’s experiment. And still, like Ronen, long-timers say things have never been like this.
The 24th Street Plaza “brings tears to my eyes,” says former supervisor Jim Gonzalez, who assumed office in 1986.
“It’s the worst it’s ever been,” sums up Carlos “Kookie” Gonzalez, no relation, a youthful “Folsom Park Loco” turned probation officer, and now a muralist.
“The Mission is far safer from shootings and robberies,” says a veteran ex-cop who patrolled this neighborhood from the early 1990s to the mid-2000s and is now a regular visitor. “But the overall quality of life has cratered.”
“And that is the irony.”
Irony is a term that’s misused a good bit. But this does sound ironic: A community is terrorized by internecine gang violence, hollowed out by gentrification, re-populated by wealthy arrivistes — and then quality of life goes to shit?
What a Pyrrhic victory for long-timers who stuck it out. But that’s what happened. And these steps weren’t unrelated: Nobody is pining for the return of violent criminal gangs, but petty crooks and drug dealers and addicts of yore would have been wise to avoid setting up shop in broad daylight on Mission Street. Many of the vendors selling suspect goods tell us they’re commuting into San Francisco.
“I hate to say it, but I don’t think this would’ve happened when gangs were prevalent,” summed up Kookie Gonzalez. “They probably wouldn’t have allowed it.”
“My house is in a gang injunction zone,” notes Tracy Gallardo, a neighborhood lifer who serves on the Latino Task Force. “I never had my car broken into. There was never graffiti left on any neighborhood agencies. No one openly did drugs. No one peed on 24th Street in front of kids.”
The scene on the plaza is a source of deep pain for Gallardo; women always endured catcalls, but the situation now has grown menacing. And fentanyl makes everything worse. “You can see it’s just dirty all the time. And a lot of the vendors we want to protect — they’re not even there. They are afraid for their safety, of getting robbed or being charged by someone to be there.”
The lawlessness and chaos escalated to the point that Ronen, in July, asked BART to temporarily fence off the plaza until a functional vendor permitting system could be rolled out.
More than 40 years ago, the urbanist William Whyte concluded that making public spaces inhospitable for “undesirables” actually leads to moving out everyone but “undesirables.” And that’s pretty much what happened: The fences may have limited the number of people on-scene, but pushed the vendors and brazen criminality out of the plaza and into streets already filled with vendors. This crowded bus passengers and BART patrons even more at one of the system’s busiest stops, and did little to alleviate the chaotic scene greeting anyone hoping to walk along an economic corridor lined with mom-n-pop shops.
Last month, activists, for the second time, removed the fencing (and stacked it, neatly, in a corner, which was an unexpected and kind touch). It’s hard to say that fence did much good, but Ronen says she’s never gotten more constituent thank-you notes than after she called for its temporary installation. The situation has clearly grown untenable, and something had to be done.
This, at least, was something.
On Aug. 23, hundreds of community members attended an outdoor meeting convened by more than 20 Mission groups to discuss the future of the plaza.
There were plenty of good ideas to be had, but much is dependent on the enforcement of the city’s newish vendor law and the licensing of vendors to enable that enforcement.
Many people have worked extremely hard to hone the policies meant to make 24th Street Plaza unremarkable again. Nobody should belittle these efforts. But the preliminary assessments are not looking favorable.
To wit: San Francisco Public Works has reported that, as of Aug. 30, it had received 50 permit applications. It has approved four. Enforcement is set to begin on Sept. 12. So, this does not bode well.
Nor do the parameters of the permitting process: For a peddler to receive one, they must have a business license, which requires the aspiring permit-holder to disclose estimated gross receipts and possess a Federal Tax Identification Number.
For many, that will be a challenge. And even if a peddler obtains a business license and vendors permit, that only gives them the right to sell from the sidewalk. Since 24th Street Plaza is on BART land, there’s another permit from the transit agency to sell on the plaza.
And we haven’t even gotten to enforcement: The plan, as it stands, is for Public Works employees to confiscate the goods from scofflaw vendors who refuse to leave the site after being warned. It’s not hard to see problems potentially erupting when that occurs, however — and the role of police in helping to enforce the vendor law was a source of division at that Aug. 23 community meeting.
It’s easy to understand why many Mission locals fear and distrust the police. At the same time, it’s a cruel sort of beneficence to drop potentially confrontational and violent enforcement responsibilities onto the heads of Public Works employees. In essence, it puts a lower-paid and predominantly people-of-color workforce into a situation where it’s being asked to grab and take things predominantly from low-income people of color.
Tough talk about offering drug users a choice of incarceration or treatment falls flat in a city where even addicts who desperately want treatment can’t get it — and where programming, such as drug-treatment, has been more or less curtailed in city jails.
By all means, the “root causes” of poverty, drug addiction and homelessness fueling the chaos at 24th Street Plaza can and must be addressed, but the mantra of “root causes” can’t be trotted out as an excuse to do nothing. The Mission shouldn’t be made to wait for the transformation of all society into a utopia before focusing on this one tract of land. At some point, push will come to shove on this plaza.
Left unsaid is that if drug dealers, users and unlawful vendors set up at, say, Lafayette Park instead of the Mission, the city’s response would lean less toward community meetings and more toward calling in the National Guard.
Mission dwellers know this. As do Tenderloin dwellers, who’ve been made to put up with criminal and antisocial behavior for decades. And, while many in the Mission claim elements from the Tenderloin are merely migrating a couple of BART stops, the truth may be more insidious.
This may not be a migration. It may be an expansion. It’ll take more than a fence to stop that.
Additional reporting from Lydia Chávez and Andrea Valencia.
You guys sit at desks a few yards from this and barely uttered a peep as it spiraled out of control. The Mission is ground zero for stolen goods processing and sales (Dan Noyes reported this, but not you) operating out of crime camps — and all Hillary can say is they need hotel rooms? WHHHHAAATTTT?!?! And you’re dead wrong about the violence. I’ve lived here 35 years and it’s gone from positive to hellishly abysmal in a matter of a few years. As the affronts to decency get worse, you and Ronen’s pretzelled rationalizations get more and more farfetched. Cartel gangs operate in the open. Groups like “Homeys” hold tagging parties. Calle 24 and the Latino Task force put up posters that espouse racist ideology, doing nothing for the neighborhood. Businesses and residents are attacked. You live in the East Bay. You’re not part of a solution. You’re part of the problem.
Maria —
You seem to have missed the many stories we wrote about this. Here’s just one:
https://missionlocal.org/2022/07/illegal-vendors-take-over-sfs-24th-street-bart-plaza/
It’s never been easier to look things up. You just have to go to the “search” function on our website. We don’t live in the East Bay, either. That, too, is on our site.
Yours,
JE
I lived a block away from the 24th BART station in 91 for a few months and the area was cool. It’s changed in the last 30 years. I visited someone on Eddy Street in the TL in 75 and the TL was cool then too. You would be surprised how different things can be over time. With progressive ideologues mentally incapable of seeing or dealing with drug sales, things can get worse and the worse can then spread and the 20-something’s won’t have a clue that things were ever different. Parts of the city are being sucked down a drug hole. But Ronen and her ilk are only afraid of a new war on drugs. They are clueless and thus incapable of thinking of anything but lipstick measures like dealing with graffiti and street cleaning. Keep electing Ronen and expect things to continue to get worse again.
Once upon a time in a country that did not celebrate May day.
There was a man named Elon Musk who had $224 billion offshore
and another J.Bezoz Midas making life into electrons who had $180 billion offshore
and produced “rings of POWER” for the millions
for some reason in this country there was the “homeless problem” and “undesirables”
in SF just two blocks away from ” classy cocktails” and gourmet cuisine enjoyed by
folks benefiting from the Jeff and Elon and their billionaire friends
unfortunately there were only journalists and no novelists like Dickens, Zola, Hugo,Gorky etc but only the billionaire class NY Times , KQED , TV, google sites
so the appearance of the” Raft of the Medusa “survival struggle
for folks not familiar with the world’s largest prison population
are puzzled and dismayed that such could occur in their nice clean life
Chinese Proverb..”The begger at the gate predicts the ruin of the state”
Brilliant article. Insightful yet poignant.
#SomebodySaveSanFrancisco
The comment made that the gangs would not have tolerated the conditions at 24th and Mission is very similar to comments made about Las Vegas, both on The Strip and Downtown. There, the mob would never have tolerated what those areas have become.
But when you allow lawless behavior, like selling obviously stolen goods and dealing drugs openly and justify it on the grounds of being compassionate, this is the result you get. And yet year after year, election after election, people vote for the same people and the same (or worse) policies and are shocked when conditions don’t improve. Einstein’s definition of insanity comes to mind.
Yes, Steve: Everyone should absolutely be sent to jail. That will absolutely help, will definitely not lead to a revolving jail-cell door, and won’t have any other unintended consequences. Good thinking on your part.
Regarding the notion that allowing “lawless behavior” is responsible for the state we are in seems off the mark. Something I noticed when I move to SF in 1979 is that each community (or ghetto of oppressed minorities) was allowed its own lawless behavior. From firecrackers in Chinatown, to the massive stolen hubcab businesses that used to dominate the Mission, to naked people in the Castro, to openly selling drugs and sex trade in the Tenderlion, lawless behavior has ruled in SF. Even the illegal public drinking by techbros in Dolores Park on weekends (before it was made legal) was tolerated, maybe even encouraged, not to mention the littering. I don’t have any answers, but I just want to say that if we are going to crack-down on lawless behavior, SF is going to have to hire about 500 more cops and it needs to be city-wide enforcement, not just 24th and Mission.
The plaza is an absolute disgrace. We have heard many promises over the past few months, but the weeks and months go by and nothing is done to address the situation. Ronen, other city officials, the police, and the otherwise well-meaning community “activists” have all failed us.
It’s a shame that the people of San Francisco don’t realize that their once wonderful city is dying a slow and painful death. You’ve lost employers, employees, conferences, and tourists. Only the most dedicated or unaware go their now and that won’t last much longer. The situation is similar in LA but its sadder to see in San Francisco as far as I’m concerned.
One of the reasons this doesn’t happen in places like “Lafayette Park” is because the residents in the area of said park won’t allow it. The police get bombarded with calls from neighbors to do something about it. In addition, those neighborhoods tend to support the police and don’t have large factions of the population fighting enforcement. In the Mission District, the folks that live in the neighborhood don’t complain as much and there are groups of people/organizations that oppose the police and harsher forms of fixing the problem. As long as the neighbors in mass allow it, it will continue to be a shit show. Unfortunately, the only way this gets fixed is MORE gentrification.
We can thank Hillary Ronen and her predecessor, David Campos, for the marvelous state of the neighborhood — and 24th & Mission, in particular.
Well done!
You’re right, Karl. More $3500 studios would have absolutely fixed this.
And intentionally conflating housing costs with actual crime and quality of life issues has ever helped.
Joe mentions it only briefly, but this is another consequence of our ongoing irrational hatred of police.
Most cities would have cleaned up the 24th St/Mission intersection long ago: they would send the police to arrest everyone selling goods illegally, and would keep doing it until the vendors went away.
I imagine just reading the above sentence is enough to give many San Franciscans an aneurysm. So, on we go in our crime-positive city.
This is not a surprise, nor particularly ironic. It is a predictable result of decades of hollowing out public services and pursuing a brain-dead policy of benign, often malignant, neglect toward the homeless. Meanwhile, the Cartel and its financial backers have flourished. Thank you Dianne Feinstein, Willie Brown, Gavin Newsom, Ed Lee and current Garbage Time Queen London Breed.