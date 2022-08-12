Two cars collided at 16th and Valencia streets Thursday night, causing one of the drivers to crash into a parklet outside of Manny’s Cafe. According to police spokeswoman Officer Kathryn Winters, the initial investigation determined that one driver had made a u-turn and struck the other vehicle, causing it to collide with the parklet at Manny’s.

The driver of the car launched into the parklet was transported to the hospital for a non-life threatening injury. The driver who made the u-turn fled the scene before officers arrived. No arrests have been made.

Remains from the parklet crash at Manny’s Cafe on Friday morning. Photo by Carolyn Stein

Winters did not specify what caused the driver who made the u-turn to crash. A person who works across the street at Food Hall and saw the crash said that the driver operating the car appeared to be drunk. This information remains unclear.

This is at least the third time a driver has crashed into a Mission District parklet this year. Two months earlier, a car destroyed a parklet outside a sushi restaurant on 20th Street. Last fall, a car also smashed a parklet at Bender’s on South Van Ness.

This remains an open and active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.

This story is breaking and may be updated with more information.