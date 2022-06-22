Updated Wednesday 10:15 p.m.

The SFPD announced after 10 p.m. Wednesday that it had obtained video footage and released images of “a person of interest” in a fatal shooting incident that occurred 12 hours earlier on a Muni train traveling between Forest Hill and Castro stations.

A 27-year-old victim was killed, and a 70-year-old second victim was transported to the hospital, according to a police statement released Wednesday night. The male shooter, meanwhile, purportedly fled when the train arrived at Castro station at Market and Castro streets around 10 a.m.

District 7 Supervisor Myrna Melgar tweeted this morning the suspect is not considered an active shooter, but is still at large. In a statement released by her office later this morning, Melgar said that the suspect and the victim who died were in a “heated verbal argument” which escalated to the “senseless death of a young life.”

Witnesses heard three or four gunshots as the train left the Forest Hill station, Melgar said, and the 70-year-old bystander was hit in the knee.

According to the SFPD, officers responded to the Forest Hill Muni station at 9:56 a.m. following reports of a shooting, but when they arrived the train had left the station towards the Castro District. Officers then headed to the Castro station, but the shooter had apparently fled by the time they arrived.

Three separate photos released by the SFPD of a “person of interest.”

The suspect fled 2 Castro Station Inner Sunset from Castro Station. 1 A suspect shot two victims, Mission killing one and hospitalizing another, on the train between Forest Hill and Castro Station. Forest Hill Station

Chart by Will Jarrett. Basemap from Mapbox.

The SFPD has begun an investigation into the shooting, and the underground travel had been temporarily suspended this morning between the two stations.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said Wednesday afternoon that it was still working to identify the victim.

“We have too many guns out there. Too, too many,” wrote Melgar in a later tweet this morning.

SFPD spokesperson Allison Maxie said in a statement that the shooting did not appear to be connected to Pride festivities or targeting the LTBTQ community.

SFMTA spokesperson Erica Kato confirmed police activity at Castro station, but declined to comment on the incident. Due to the suspended train lines, Kato said bus shuttle service was transporting people between West Portal and Castro stations.

The quiet, residential area between Forest Hill and the Castro rarely sees gun violence. San Francisco’s most recent prior shooting took place on June 19 in the Marina District — another area where shootings are unusual.

This is a breaking story and will be updated. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD tip line at 1-415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.

