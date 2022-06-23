Nesta Bowen, 27, was killed after being shot Wednesday morning on a Muni train moving between Forest Hill and Castro stations, according to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Bowen and another man had been in a verbal argument, according to District 7 Supervisor Myrna Melgar, who tweeted about the incident and released a press statement with information she received from the SFPD on Wednesday. Three or four gunshots were heard by witnesses as the train left the station, Melgar said, and a 70-year-old bystander was hit in the knee.

When the train arrived at Castro station, the shooter apparently fled before police arrived. The bystander was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, but Bowen was declared dead at the scene.

Three photos released by the SFPD of a “person of interest.”

The Medical Examiner could not confirm Bowen’s residence but he appears to have been a San Francisco resident, according to records.

About 12 hours after the shooting, the SFPD released images on Wednesday night of a “person of interest,” requesting that the person or anyone with information about them come forward.

“There are too many guns out in our society, escalating a verbal argument into a senseless death of a young life,” read Melgar’s statement on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the SFPD, officers responded to the Forest Hill Muni station at 9:56 a.m. following reports of a shooting at 9:54 a.m. When they arrived, the train had already left the station.

This is a developing story and may be updated. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD tip line at 1-415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.