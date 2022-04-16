Atop Potrero Hill and a stones’ throw from the new public housing development, 30 protesters raised their voices: “We shall not be moved.”

On Friday, Potrero Hill residents organized a rally calling for the Redistricting Task Force to adopt the “healing map,” the latest version of the map the task force worked on after rejecting a controversial final map 5 to 4. The protesters, many of them Black community leaders, pointed to the controversial redistricting map as a prime example of how San Francisco failed minorities.

MAPS: You can see a slide show of the community unity map here.

You can see the map the redistricting force will start with on April 21 here.

“What I saw is the map that caused violence, that caused socioeconomic harm, that caused division that disenfranchised,” said Cheryl Thornton, referring to the final rejected map that put Portola in District 10 and Potrero Hill in District 9.

When the Redistricting Task Force meets again on April 21, members will begin with the map more favorable “healing map,” but Friday’s protesters made it clear few trust the process.

San Francisco has been in the midst of a redistricting process tasked with dividing the city into 11 supervisorial districts of roughly equal population. The redistricting process urges “communities of interest” to stay together, said J.R. Eppler, the president of the Potrero Boosters Neighborhood Association. But “the task force wasn’t listening.”

Over the last two weeks, the process has become increasingly chaotic with vote reversals, members walking out and meetings that last for nearly 20 hours.

Although the map most disliked was finally rejected on Wednesday, the community gathered today still fear that Potrero Hill will end up being moved out of District 10. Advocates on Friday said doing so makes it harder for its residents to be represented or listened to. Already, most of them feel overlooked despite years of advocacy.

“We have allies, we work together, and we have worked really hard to build up these relationships,” said Azuri Pease-Green, a community leader in Potrero Hill.

“If they separate D10, that means we’re separating our community from where we can get all the resources and necessary needs for our folks,” said Tino Felise, from the Samoan Community Development Center.

Standing in front of the San Francisco Housing Authority, Pease-Green and other residents argued the switch would put them in the Mission where incomes are higher – a move that would cause issues of low-income residents to go overlooked.



Other concerns revolve around racial voting power. The push to move the heavily-Asian Portola moved to District 10 bolsters the Asian vote, which causes concern among residents that it would impede the district’s ability to vote for another Black supervisor.

“You watered down the Black vote, because D10 is where we’re able to have our voices in voting,” Pease-Green said. “That voice is necessary to ensure “we can continue to have a Black supervisor.”

Since supervisorial districts were reinstated in 2000, three District 10 supervisors were Black, including Sophie Maxwell, Malia Cohen, and at present Shamann Walton. At present, the top three ethnic populations living in District 10 are Asian, Latinx and then Black.

Portola resident Shirley Chen, who is Asian, said the map that was controversial “has been harmful” and splits “apart so many communities who have long struggled for survival: Immigrants, South Asian, Black, queer and transgender” folk, while prioritizing white and affluent neighborhoods. “We need to work together to win a fair map in the short term and to build true cross-racial understanding and solidarity in the long term.”

Advocates also pointed out a lack of transparent process and how meetings run long into the night when residents are asleep. Other speakers zeroed in on the controversial Sunday night meeting where Vice Chair Ditka Reiner at first voted against the map that would change the districts of Portola and Potrero Hill and then reversed her vote after a recess to move members’ cars.

“They try to leave to move their cars, to come back and say, ‘I voted on the wrong map.’ Now you think we’re stupid,” said Pease-Green. “And now, you’re just being plain downright disrespectful.”

Tenika Blue, a Potrero Hill resident, challenged text messages where Thornton asked Chair Arnold Townsend why he put Portola in District 10. Townsend replied, “I have no choice.” Another task force member Raynell Cooper told Mission Local Townsend appeared to be pressured by the mayor to vote a certain way.

“Being at the table means you have a choice,” Blue told Mission Local. “Who are you representing? It’s sketchy. I feel like we’re overlooked a lot, and people are in positions of power and not doing the work.”

The community will continue to advocate for a fair map, the Community Unity Map, for the task force to adopt on April 21.



