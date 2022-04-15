On April 21, the Redistricting Task Force will reconvene to have another go at creating a finalized map that all task force members can live with.

In its last meeting, the task force decided that it was going to begin work next week using what has been nicknamed the “blow-up map,” so named because member J. Michelle Pierce said she was going to blow up the previous configuration of districts before creating it.

Take a look at how the map compares in demographics, particularly race and income, to our current district boundaries and to the draft that was rejected this week.

The “blow-up map”

The “blow-up map” and income

The “blow-up map” and race

