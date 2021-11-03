In January, 2020, the first domino fell.

Muhammad Nuru, then the director of the San Francisco Department of Public Works, was hit with a raft of federal corruption charges and was accused of lying to the FBI – crimes that could see him in prison for up to 25 years.

At the time, U.S. Attorney David Anderson commented on the allegations by saying, “corruption is pouring into San Francisco from around the world.”

The following two years seem to have proven him right. Multiple heads of city government departments have since been ousted from their jobs over allegations of corruption. City employees and contractors have pleaded guilty to charges of bribery, money laundering, and fraud; others are professing their innocence as charges continue to pile up.

The federal and local investigations have touched building inspectors, real estate brokers, and even a Chinese billionaire. From Public Works to the Mayor’s Office to the Public Utilities Commission, new charges are springing up, hydra-like, month after month.

With so many interconnected allegations flying around the city, it can be difficult to keep track of exactly who is involved with what. We have created an interactive graphic to show the connections between the people and organizations that have loomed large in investigations, based on the reporting of Joe Eskenazi. As more players are swept into the maw — and as connections between players become established — we will update this item.

Some have been charged , others have pleaded guilty . Others have had no charges brought . See how they are connected.

Please note that inclusion on this chart does not necessarily imply wrongdoing, only connection with city investigations. The chart is also not exhaustive – there will be links that are not captured here. We will update the chart as investigations develop.

Test your knowledge

How well do you know the corruption scandal that has rocked San Francisco for the past two years? Click on the question boxes to see the answers.

Question 1: Who pleaded guilty to bribing Mohammed Nuru with a Rolex worth nearly $40,000? In Feb. 2021, construction company owner and millionaire Florence Kong pleaded guilty to bribing Nuru with a Rolex worth nearly $40,000 (alongside meals, cash, and a gate for his vacation home).

Question 2: Out of all the people and organizations on our map who have pleaded guilty to charges, how many are directly connected to Mohammed Nuru? All of them. At least 8 people, plus the waste management company Recology, have pleaded guilty to charges related to the City Hall corruption probe. They are all directly related to Mohammed Nuru.

Question 3: How much has Recology overcharged San Francisco taxpayers since 2017? $94.5 million dollars.

Question 4: How are former Public Utilities Commission boss Harlan Kelly and former senior inspector Bernie Curran connected? Bernie Curran signed off on multiple permits for major work on Harlan Kelly’s house.

Question 5: How are Mayor London Breed and federally accused restaurateur Nick Bovis connected? In 2015, then-supervisor London Breed received a $1,250 campaign donation from Nick Bovis in order to secure a float in the Pride parade. The donation was not reported by Breed’s campaign and exceeded the $500 maximum.

Question 6: What is the smallest number of jumps you can make to get from Balmore Hernandez to Rodrigo Santos? We think the answer is three – moving from Hernandez to Mohammed Nuru, to Tom Hui, to Santos.

Question 7: Who officiated the wedding of former city administrator Naomi Kelly and former Public Utilities Commission general manager Harlan Kelly? Willie Brown, the former mayor of San Francisco.

Question 8: Which non-profit held a subaccount that was used as a slush fund by Mohammed Nuru? The San Francisco Parks Alliance. Money was deposited into the account by Recology executives as part of a bribery scheme and was allegedly used to fund lavish parties.

Question 9: What service did Walter Wong-affiliated company Alternate Choice LLC provide San Francisco? Alternate Choice LLC provided the city’s much-maligned Renaissance trash cans. The poorly made cans exacerbated San Francisco’s trash problem and contributed to Public Works’ expensive, ongoing quest to custom-build their own perfect trash can