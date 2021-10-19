Y’all must remember Luna Park, right? I think it only closed in 2015 and had sat empty all these years. My memory is that it had gone downhill from its heyday, even though it seemed to be a much-loved neighborhood fixture. I was therefore surprised to see it reopening this summer, albeit sans the “Park.” These are new owners – the group that owns Wayfare Tavern in the FiDi – but they decided to keep the “Luna” and the old signage, for nostalgia’s sake. I get it – the comfort of things that remain the same is vital right about now. The new Luna seems to have some of the same tavern trappings as the old Luna, with offerings like burgers, mac-n-cheese, wedge salad, roast chicken, and a peach cobbler.

A friend and I started out with cocktails on a glorious summer day. There appears to be quite a boon of restaurants that have jumped on the non-alcoholic cocktail bandwagon, and Luna is no exception.

My friend got the Australian 75 “mocktail” – made with Lyre’s Classico sparkling and Lyre’s dry “gin.” I had a refreshing sip of hers and enjoyed my BitterSweet – a lively concoction of gin, Aperol, aloe, egg white and dried rose petals.

For our first appetizer, we shared the watermelon feta salad.

Watermelon salad.

The watermelon came topped with feta (a natural accompaniment), ribbons of fennel, and what seemed to be a pepita granola in a sweet chili dressing. It was an odd mixture, with lots of textures and not terrible, but not my favorite watermelon/feta salad (i.e., would not order it again.)

Next up, the Buttermilk Fried Burrata.

Buttermillk fried burrata with egg.

If you get nothing else on Luna’s menu, get this. The burrata (hidden here) seemed to be lightly breaded, fried, and sat atop a puddle of Romesco, a bright, red pepper and almond sauce from Spain, drizzled with aged balsamic, and the whole thing topped by a fried egg. I’m in the camp that says put a fried egg on anything and call me happy, but this was exceptional. The combination of the creamy, slightly crispy cheese and the runny egg yolk blending with the peppery sauce and sweet vinegar was irresistible. The only thing missing was bread to sop it all up. It was plate-licking good.

My friend ordered the Organic Roasted Chicken for her main, after asking our server her preference between that and the mushroom Bolognese. “Oh. the chicken,” was the immediate response.

Roasted chicken.

The chicken turned out to be breast meat roulades stuffed a la Cordon Bleu, served over a wild rice pilaf. We both found it rather dry and, looks aside, dull, although the chicken jus on the plate saved the dish from being too Saharan. My friend liked the rice well enough.

We also split an order of Buttermilk fried Hen of the Woods mushrooms.

Buttermilk friend, hen of the woods.

A disappointment, being battered and thus having no earthy mushroom flavor whatsoever. Not everything has to be buttermilk fried, people! Our server said the sauce was a chili sauce, but it was rather sweet.

I opted for the steak frites for my main course.

Steak Frites

The steak, in true Bavette fashion, was a bit chewy, but flavorful, helped by the addition of the compound butter. The frites were more like wedges, and tasty enough sprinkled with truffled parmesan. The green sauce was ostensibly a charred green chimichurri but lacked any real char flavor. All in all, however, not a bad dish.

I’d expected a bit more from a group associated with Wayfare, but perhaps they’re just getting their feet wet. A good brasserie is something the Mission needs. Despite the missteps, I’m hoping they can elevate the genre and become a real neighborhood destination.

Luna

694 Valencia St.