The Mission now has so many great, artisan pizza places. Pizza Hacker touts itself as having brought forth a pizza baby by way of NYC and Napoli, by a Jew from Ohio. Those are quite the credentials!

We ordered a couple of pies. First, the Top Shelf Margherita, with a Mariquita Farms Dry-Farmed Early Girl Tomato Sauce, fresh house-stretched mozzarella, and basil. It’s the name of the producer of the tomatoes for that sauce that made this a “top shelf” compared to their other, regular old margherita, but unfortunately, while it had good flavor, it tasted like it had sat for a while and was a bit dry. Too bad, because the crust looked killer, and probably had been right after it came out of the oven.

Top Shelf Margherita

Our second pie – the Short Bridge – came with soppressata, house-made Llano Seco hot Italian sausage, mozzarella, mushroom, tomato sauce, oregano, and parm. Excellent – the Llano Seco sausage had a very porcine/porky/oinky flavor, more than most sausages where you taste the spicing first. Great crust, with the required charring. Juicy, cheesy, and spicy, too – the trifecta. Didn’t need any doctoring (although Mike’s Hot Honey is not a doctoring, but a requisite gilding of the lily – thanks to JoyRide Pizza for the inspiration!)

The Short Bridge

We also got their version of a chopped salad, the Intermezzo, with radicchio, Little Gems, rainbow carrot, radish, chickpeas, organic “Vital” farm egg in a poppyseed dressing. (It was huge, pictured is only a third of it.) but we found it pretty insipid – mostly we didn’t care for the sweetish dressing but I should have figured it had honey in it. We’d have preferred a vinaigrette or blue cheese option.

Intermezzo.

PizzaHacker’s menu is drool-inducing – there are pizzas with chorizo, broccoli rabe, garlic cream sauce veggie pizzas with an egg, meatballs, a puttanesca pizza… and even a square pizza, Detroit style. They all sound wonderful. Like everyone else, we can’t wait to go back to eating in-house, because some pizza just doesn’t travel as well as others.

But if you can get it via either pick-up or delivery and have it to your house within about 5-10 minutes, I’d say do yourself a favor. You can also buy some Calabrian crushed chili paste, vino, and their pizza dough to make it yourself. But, come on…. we’ve all made pizza at home, and unless you’ve got a wood-fired pizza oven sitting in your backyard, it’s never going to be as good as this. Even if you do live 5 minutes from here (and lucky you!) Let the experts take care of you.

PizzaHacker

3299 Mission St.

Bonus: A video we made in 2014 as part of our Best Thing I Ever Ate in the Mission series.