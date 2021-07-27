I happened upon JoyRide Pizza by chance, out on a walk when they were handing out free slices for their soft opening. JoyRide is Detroit-style pizza. Something I’d never heard of, but apparently it’s a trend that’s been sweeping not just the country but the world in the last few years. They’re made in advance in deep, rectangular steel trays, originally meant for holding small automotive or factory parts. JoyRide’s slices were incredibly inviting, with their crispy, caramelized edges and the intoxicating aroma wafting out the door.

A week or so later, we ordered two pies: Pepperoni, made with “48 hr. California organic flour, brick cheese, mozzarella, Zoe’s Meats Pepperoni, Pecorino Romano. Finished with signature marinara sauce, wild oregano, Corto Truly EVOO garlic infused oil and 18 mo. Parma.” Such a pedigree! We also got the veggie, which consisted of the same mozz and brick cheeses, shredded Brussels sprouts, Dorati Italian cherry tomatoes, olives, red onion, a Mycopia mushroom medley, garlic oil, and basil. Interesting that the toppings on the pepperoni go under the sauce, and the veggies were added after baking

Both were delicious! The synthesis of brown, crunchy edges with lacy, crispy cheese, and soft and fluffy focaccia-like dough was a tantalizing and addictive oral experience. The sauce is garlicky, a bit spicy, very flavorful (you can buy it separately too). Silky skeins of parmigiano float over the top.

The pepperoni slice was properly cheesy and salty, with a satisfying heft. The veggies on the other were crispy and fresh, giving the slice a lovely lightness. I also tried both with the proffered Mike’s Hot Honey, a Brooklyn-based product, and ohmyfuckinggod I will never not put chilied honey on pizza ever again. At four slices per pie, we could each only cram down two of these hefty boys for dinner, so there were four more for late-night schnacking. This may be my new favorite pizza.

I’d wanted to try the pineapple and jalepeno slice, but they were out by the time I got there. Next time. There’s also a cheese only option, a Caesar salad, various sodas/waters, and cheesecake for dessert. And remember: A hot slice in the hand is always a good treat.

JoyRide Pizza

411 Valencia Street

San Francisco, CA 94103