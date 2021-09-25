Bogeyman, or bogus?

Beware! According to Supervisor Rafael Mandelman, “monster homes” are encroaching Dolores Heights. Hide the kids!

So months ago, Mandelman proposed a solution. The ordinance states that if you want to build a single family home larger than 2,500 square feet — which would appear to be the gateway to monstrosity — you need special permission to do so. Same goes if you want to expand a single unit by more than 2,500 square feet, or if you want to expand a unit by more than half of the original floor area.

On Thursday, the Planning Commission unanimously voted 6 to 0 against Mandelman’s proposal. They felt that the set limit at 2,500 square feet didn’t make sense for every neighborhood, and a new determination measure should be used.

However they saw merit in the ordinance’s intent, inducing the planning commissioners to undergo an unusual move and send the Board of Supervisors a list of concerns about the ordinance and possible amendments. They reasoned a new version could achieve the same goal of limiting huge houses in a more rational way.

The original legislation, meanwhile, was viewed as a monstrosity by many, specifically by a group of local architects and families seeking multigenerational housing. After its first hearing at the Planning Commission was met with metaphorical torches and pitchforks, the commission demanded the proposal be revised and heard again — but as shown Thursday, to no avail.

A bakery for the man with the van

Do you know the hojaldra man? He sells the piping hot Mexican puff pastry on 2907 16th St., where his new bakery El Yucateco launched Monday.

The hojaldra man, Policarpio Nah, runs El Yucateco with his family. The shop sells numerous baked goods of the sort you’d find in Yucatan, Mexico, where the family emigrated from more than 10 years ago.

Even among the various panaderias in the Mission, Nah felt the neighborhood lacked bakeries that specifically sold Maya pastries. As a former baker in Yucatán, Nah decided to fill the void.

About four years ago, Nah began to drive around the city and sell hojaldras out of his minivan to friends and other homesick Mayans. Eventually, customers sought out Nah’s van. To keep up with demand, the family created a Facebook page.

Given the popularity, the family opened a shop on 16th Street, located in the Mission’s informal Maya hub. When the former business JMB Bakery closed in the pandemic, Nah and his family took the wheel. The brick and mortar beats the car, hands down.

“It’s way better, because people were always trying to follow us around the city and look for us,” said son and cashier Atan.

New digs for the Mayan community

The hanging sun decoration smiled. Smoking sage filled the room. The sharply-dressed band poised their trumpets and saxophones midair.

“This is for the opening of the office of the Asociación Mayab,” one member declared in Spanish, before the celebration commenced.

On Friday, the Maya-focused nonprofit Asociación Mayab launched its office at the affordable housing development Avanza 490 on 494 South Van Ness Ave. near 16th Street. Finishing touches still need to be made, like adding labels to the carefully arranged Mexican statues of Maya gods. Still, the nonprofit’s executive director Lydia Candila is thrilled.

Asociación Mayab is one of the few nonprofits in the neighborhood solely dedicated to the Maya population, and Candila imagines the space as another hub for that community. The office will be used for workshops like yoga or zumba, and possibly even adult-learning classes at night, she said.

“It’s good for them to do workshops, instead of other things like alcohol,” Candila said, referring to some clients’ struggles with substance abuse.

The new ground floor office allows more visibility too, said Candila. To point, an interested Latino couple stopped in and questioned about upcoming events this weekend.

She beamed at the space, which proudly displayed the baseball trophies a group of her clients won.

Friday’s event was attended by the nonprofit’s accountant, Dina Rosales, and Ramona Mora, who was representing Assemblyman David Chiu.

Though the celebration was supposed to start at 10, it actually started around 11. “It’s Latino time,” Rosales quipped. Yet when it did begin, Rosales quickly whipped out her phone: The local band, Orquesta Jaranera del Mayab, performed the custom Maya folk music jarana while a dancing group from Los Angeles twirled their skirts and tapped their toes.

I myself was mesmerized by the brilliance of the band’s traditional white uniforms. “It gets dirty really fast,” one band member laughed in response.

Housekeeping: What you missed and what I’m reading

