Just days before the Covid-19 state eviction moratorium is set to expire on Sept. 30, thousands of San Franciscans have been forced to apply for rental assistance all over again, inciting confusion and delays.

State and local officials plan to remedy this situation by streamlining the process for impacted applicants, Mission Local has learned. But so far, that has not happened.

To avoid eviction proceedings, California renters need to pay at least a quarter of their back rent incurred between September 2020 to September 2021 by Oct. 1, or prove they have applied and qualified for rent aid.

Earlier, tenants could apply to the state and San Francisco’s rent relief programs. But this month, the city quietly suspended its program, a step that has now left 3,000 to 4,000 applicants in limbo. To qualify, these applicants must quickly reapply for the state program.

While proponents said suspending the city’s program would streamline the process and speed up rent relief, critics say that, so far, it has led to hours of delay, unnecessary red tape, and confusion.

During the past two weeks, applicants have scrambled to fill out a brand new application with the state before the moratorium lapses, said Nancy Pili Hernandez, an organizer with the Latino Task Force Excelsior Hub. The state said it will prioritize these applications, but just completing applications has been tedious.

The Excelsior Hub – one of many places helping tenants – has already identified about 200 of its clients who applied for local funds but lacked state applications, said Pili Hernandez. As a result, the staff has spent numerous hours in the past two weeks calling the applicants to let them know they need to reapply.

“They [may] get evicted if they can’t jump through this hoop,” Pili Hernandez said.

Meanwhile, there’s no word from Gov. Gavin Newsom if he’ll extend the eviction moratorium, which has been extended twice. The state law supersedes any attempt to maintain a moratorium at the local level.

If a landlord does prove a tenant is ineligible for funds, or was uncooperative in attempts to receive them, Covid-19 evictions can occur as early as November.

The applications are critical

Rent relief resources are at the end of the article. Recursos de renta están ubicados por el fin del artículo.

State law, however, prevents evictions for pandemic-related non-payment of rent until March 2022, as long as the tenant has applied for and is eligible for rent relief. That makes have speedy and efficient rent assistance all the more crucial, tenant advocates say. The city’s decision to shut down its program has instead created confusion, they said.

One advocate, who would only speak on background, said that a possible fix happened on Wednesday when tenant advocates, the Mayor’s Office of Housing and Community Development, and state officials struck a deal to streamline the state application for individuals who had already applied to the city. Tenants will be notified with multilingual letters by mail next week, just days from Sept. 30, the advocate said.

If this happens, it’ll be a welcome change.

In the past two weeks, dozens of bewildered Spanish-speaking residents have shown up daily to the Excelsior Hub to question why they suddenly have to apply for state relief and what happened to their prior request. The staff is swamped rebooking clients to complete the state’s lengthy application.

Not only are staff stretched thin, but it wastes hours that could be spent registering new applicants for much-needed rent funds, Pili Hernandez said.

“It’s a very different system, it’s hours of our time. Of course, it’s not been helpful,” she said of switching from local to state control.

This wasn’t the first time tenants got caught in a sudden rule change. Last winter the city forced some 7,000 applicants to reapply for rent relief, the state initially failed to administer print or multilingual applications, and the programs underwent so many changes that even advocates at times struggled to keep track.

Forcing residents to reapply adds further burden to tenants, said Shanti Singh, the communications and legislative director of tenants’ rights group, Tenants Together.

“That’s [putting] an onus on a vulnerable person,” said Singh. “It’s unfortunate that anyone has to reapply in the first place.”

The Mayor’s Office of Housing and Community Development didn’t respond to several of our queries, including how and how many people were affected.

So far, more than 11,000 San Francisco households have requested upwards of $130 million in state rent relief, and more than one-in-three applicants have been approved, according to the SF Public Press tracker.

Meanwhile, tenant organizers like Pili Hernandez are rushing to register as many people as possible and continue to demand Newsom extend the moratorium deadline. “All of us need to pressure officials to extend the moratorium. Otherwise, we’ll see a massive eviction wave never before seen in San Francisco.”

One-time $120 $300 $480 Other Donation amount $ Monthly $10 $25 $40 Other Donation amount $ Annually $120 $300 $480 Other Donation amount $ Your contribution is appreciated. Donate now!

Apply for rent relief here. Solicitar ayuda con la renta aquí.

To apply for rent relief in person, people can visit the Latino Task Force Hub or other sites at the following locations:

Solicitar ayuda con la renta cara a cara, visita el Latino Task Force Hub o otros sitios incluidos aquí.

Mission

701 Alabama St.

Wednesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. / miércoles y jueves, 10 a.m. a 4 p.m.

Excelsior

4834 Mission St.

Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. / martes y jueves, 10 a.m. a 4 p.m.

Bayview

1329 Evans St.

Tuesday and Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. / martes y miércoles 10 a.m. a 4 p.m.

1800 Oakdale Ave.

Wednesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. / miércoles y jueves, 10 a.m. a 4 p.m.

Or, contact them at (415) 532-7275 or LTFhub@gmail.com.

O, contáctalo: (415) 532-7275 o LTFhub@gmail.com.