The arrival of Bao SF brought me such joy! As far as I know, the Mission didn’t have a dedicated dumpling house. As we transition back to eating inside restaurants, Bao offers a lovely dining room (they also have outdoor seating), accented by the front window views of the dumpling-meisters hard at work in their pristine cubicle. However, I picked up food to go, prior to the lifting of the in-house restaurant dining bans.

We ordered a heap of bao.

Bao Interior

The greenies were cabbage and pork, and a favorite of mine – although the texture, while light and fluffy, was more like a steamed pork bun. The steamed scallop & shrimp dumplings were delicacy itself, with a luscious, slippery texture. I could have eaten 20 of these.

I also really liked the baked wasabi with sticky rice and Chinese sausage – interesting texturally and flavor-wise, and hearty, though I thought there would be more of a wasabi kick. The pan fried kimchi pot stickers were good, but they also had no real heat. The xiao long bao are the only ones I really took exception to. I don’t believe they’re made in-house – I could be wrong – and you can tell. They’re very flat, so not a lot of filling nor broth, and the pork ball was simply not very flavorful. As the star of any bao house, for me, these are the ones I was most looking forward to. Alas, I would not get them again.

And finally, we had the baked BBQ pork bao – the BF’s favorite – although I think he thought we were getting the steamed ones (which they do have.) These were quite different from those – the buns were crackly and a little sweet, but the filling was plentiful with a nice-but-not-too sweetness.

Bao Take-Out.

I have to be honest – everything suffered a bit from not eating them onsite, but thank goodness we can all do that again!

There are so many more dumplings and bao on offer (baked, pan fried, deep fried, and steamed), including some veggie options, and some cute and creative desserts. I understand the menu will be expanding too. I can’t wait to go back and try them all freshly hot and steamy, as they were meant to be enjoyed.

Bao

590 Valencia Street

415 658-7453