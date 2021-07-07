Good Morning Mission and welcome to Virus Village, your Covid data dump.

The R Number remains at approximately 1.6, while case numbers and positivity rates continue to surge, representing the increased contagious nature of the Delta variant.

Hospitalizations continue to rise, but according to City officials, those in hospitals continue to be those who have not yet been vaccinated. Supervisor Matt Haney goes one step further tweeting that “Nearly 1800 San Franciscans were hospitalized for COVID-19 over the last 7 months. Only 6 were vaccinated. All of the rest were unvaccinated.”

Why isn’t this data made public by DPH?

Lydia and Annika report the current surge hitting Black and White populations hardest. They spoke to Dr. Naveena Bobba, the deputy director of health at San Francisco Department of Public Health and Annika visited Bayview Hunters Point, It is an important story to check out. As Dr. Bobba says, whatever ethnicity or socio-economic status, all who are not vaccinated are vulnerable.

And here’s a graph from the UK showing the “decoupling” of cases and hospitalizations.

For a good summary of what we know about the Delta variant in SF, see Peter Khoury’s Phoenix Data Project.

Also very important in Mission Local today is David’s story on the Uber/Lyft strike. Note to VC investors: It’s only the beginning.

Scroll down for today’s numbers.

The CDC data used for the chart lags behind the data supplied from SFDPH. As of July 20, DPH reports over 83 percent (657,743) of San Francisco residents over 12 have received one dose, and over 76 percent (602,092) are completely vaccinated. On July 20, the seven-day rolling average of shots per day was 848.For information on where to get vaccinated in and around the Mission, visit our Vaccination Page.

Between June 17 and July 16, DPH recorded 118 new cases among Mission residents, or 20.08 new cases per 10,000 residents. Over that period, the Citywide rate was 16.87 new cases per 10,000 residents and 24 neighborhoods (12 in the southeast sector) had rates exceeding 10 new cases per 10,000 residents. The epicenter of the local pandemic continues to be Bayview Hunters Point with 144 new cases for a rate of 37.98 new cases per 10,000 residents.

For the week ending July 13, the seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in the City 88 new cases, or 10.1 new cases per day per 100,000 residents. Two days ago the average number of daily cases was 68.

Between July 1 and July 16, Whites tested positively 370 times, Latinx 254, Asians 225, Blacks 180, Multi-racials 20, Pacific Islanders 12 and Native Americans had 1 positive test.

Numbers may be relatively low but hospitalizations are definitely increasing rapidly. For the week ending July 17, DPH reports the rate of weekly change in Covid positive patients rose a whopping 58 percent. During the week of July 17, the seven-day average availability of ICU beds was 40 percent and Acute Care availability was 26 percent. On July 17, Covid patients accounted for 5.94 percent of ICU occupancy and 1.61 percent of Acute Care occupancy, and DPH reports 100 percent ICU and 100 percent Acute Care available for a potential surge.

The latest report from the federal Department of Health and Human Services shows SFGH with 8 Covid patients and 78 percent ICU occupancy, while across the Mission, CPMC had 2 Covid patients and 21 percent ICU occupancy. Of 28 reported Covid patients, 17 were at either SFGH or UCSF.

From July 1 through July 16, Blacks had a 6.22 percent positivity rate, Latinx 5.95 percent, Whites 2.59 percent, Asians 2.29 percent, and other groups were neglgible.

From July 1 through July 16, San Franciscans aged 0-4 had 46 reported cases, 5-10 47, 11-13 19, 14-17 21, 18-20 29, 21-24 126, 25-29 268, 30-39 347, 40-49 152, 50-59 91, 60-69 47, 70-79 20, 80+ 12.

San Francisco recorded its second July Covid-related death on July 13, bringing the total to 559.