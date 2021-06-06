Good Morning Mission, and welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.

The New CDC breathlessly reports hospitalizations of unvaccinated teens, parroted by the New York Times, Reuters, et. al. Like the Old CDC, the New CDC needs a fact check more than a megaphone. Around 45 percent of those teems were not hospitalized for Covid.

Vaccination Inequity Part One: The world is getting more words than vaccine doses from the U.S. Africa has administered vaccine doses to just 31 million people out of a population of 1.3 billion, with only 7 million people in Africa fully vaccinated.

Vaccination Inequity Part Two. In some U.S. states, Vaccination rates for Whites are lower than for Blacks.

Although there is a great deal of reporting of a potential undercount in Covid-related deaths, Alameda County has reduced its number of Covid-related deaths by 25 percent.

Scroll down for today’s Covid numbers.

The CDC data used for the chart lags behind the data supplied from SFDPH. As of June 4, DPH reports 79 percent (621,484) of San Francisco residents over 12 have received one dose, and 67 percent (532,403) are completely vaccinated. On June 3, the seven-day rolling average of shots per day was 2,423. For information on where to get vaccinated in and around the Mission, visit our Vaccination Page.

Covid-19 R Estimation lifted its estimate of the San Francisco R Number to .84, and kept its California estimate around .89. All models in the ensemble put the San Francisco R Number below .9 with an average of .74. The ensemble’s average estimate for California estimate is .77.

For the month of May, DPH reports there were 38 new cases in the Mission or a rate of 6.37 new cases per 10,000 residents. Bayview Hunters Point was the City’s hottest Covid spot with 63 new cases or 16.85 new cases per 10,000 residents. The Citywide rate was 5.46 new cases per 10,000 residents.

For the week ending May 28, the seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in the City hit another low with 12 new cases, or 1.4 new cases per day per 100,000 residents.

For the month of May, Latinx residents tested positively 141 times (29 percent of all positive tests), Whites had 112 (23 percent), Blacks 92 (19 percent), Asians 79 (16 percent), Multi-racials 16 (3 percent), Pacific Islanders 14 (3 percent) and Native Americans had 3 positive tests in May, or .6 percent of the total.

For the week ending June 1, the rate of weekly change in Covid positive patients fell 14 percent. During that week, the seven-day average availability of ICU beds was 35 percent and Acute Care availability was 28 percent. On June 1, Covid patients accounted for 2.1 percent of ICU occupancy and .43 percent of Acute Care occupancy, and DPH reports 100 percent ICU and 98 percent Acute Care available for a potential surge.

The latest report from the federal Department of Health and Human Services shows SFGH with 5 Covid patients and 71 percent ICU occupancy, while across the Mission, CPMC had 1 Covid patient and 51 percent ICU occupancy. Of 22 reported Covid patients, 16 were at either SFGH or UCSF.

For the month of May, Blacks had a positivity rate of 1.60 percent, Latinx 1.46 percent, Multi-racials .81 percent, Whites .37 percent and Asians .33 percent. The rates for Native Americans and Pacific Islanders were negligible.

There have been 0 reported Covid-related deaths in San Francisco since May 7. For the month of May, only 3 Covid-related deaths have been reported.