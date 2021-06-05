Dandelion Chocolate on Thursday initiated layoffs and cuts that will affect about 40 percent of the company.

The Mission-based “bean-to-bar” company laid-off a “number” of employees, citing economic concerns like a slow summer season and reopening pace. The blow affect all departments, levels, and roles, including chocolate makers, chocolate educators, human resources, facilities and others.

Some of these employees have been working here for years, Dandelion’s CEO and co-founder Todd Masonis said in a statement.

“This is not something we do lightly as our goal has been to keep as many team members whole as possible through the pandemic,” Masonis said in the statement, which was released Friday.

Most of the impact came from “senior leaders who volunteered to exit to make room for others,” Masonis said, though it’s unclear how many and which positions that entails. Even some of those who stayed on for years had hours and salaries axed, the statement continued. By doing so, the company saved on payroll expenses.

The story was first reported by SFist on Friday.

Dandelion Chocolate also made headlines recently for its too-close-to-call unionization effort, which is currently being reviewed by the National Labor Relations Board. Thursday’s layoffs will have no effect on the outcome, Masonis said.

“It’s just really sad, the whole situation,” said a Dandelion Chocolate employee who was not laid off and agreed to speak on the condition of anonymity. The employee identified as a member of the union voting block, and, clearly distraught, said the decision was “not at all retaliatory to the union effort. It was just about saving money to make it last.”

Dandelion Chocolate started in 2010, and is known to San Franciscans for its chocolate, cookies and cocoa. It’s main retail location is at 740 Valencia St., but in April 2019 it opened a large headquarters and chocolate factory at 16th Street. It also has an outpost at the Ferry Building, a cafe in Las Vegas, and a retail outlet in Japan.

The chocolate factory and cafe on 16th Street are closed at present, according to the site.

In April, Dandelion workers barely clinched enough votes to join the International Longshore and Warehouse Union, with an 18 to 16 vote. However, nine votes remain uncounted and could swing either way. Workers from San Francisco’s Anchor Brewing Co. and Tartine Bakery also recently expressed interest in joining this union.

Prior reports from Dandelion management and workers revealed amicable discussions, and Masonis declared he was not “anti-union.” In the end, though, workers said these talks didn’t “change anyone’s mind.”

The anonymous employee agreed with the cordial characterization of these conversations, stating that the company was a “marvelous” place to work. “Dandelion is one of the most inclusive, empathetic, forward-thinking, and compassionate companies. Everyone in management really cares.”

On Friday, an open jobs listing on Dandelion’s website shows that it’s searching for its next Chief Operating Officer, a director of chocolate production, and a pastry chef, all based in San Francisco. These positions appear to have been originally advertised for “April and May,” but it is unclear if these have been filled.

Mission Local’s direct questions about the exact number of layoffs that took place were not answered, and directed to the statement. The job-listing site Indeed says that Dandelion Chocolate has about 51 to 200 employees.

A member of the International Longshore and Warehouse Union told Mission Local by text that they are “working on a statement” and would answer more questions tomorrow. This story will be updated if and when there is a response.