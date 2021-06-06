Good Morning Mission, and welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.

With another, more complete but not entirely, re-opening tomorrow, Mission Local will discontinue Covid Tracker as a feature. We will continue to provide daily Covid data and graphs on our data page.

Sometimes it takes some effort and persistence to bring the vaccine to people who lack access. Code Tenderloin and UCSF show the way.

Numbers have been low and steady in SF for almost two months. UCSF’s Dr. Bob Wachter feels pretty good today (for those who are vaxxed) but worries about the fall.

Another new vaccine comes on line which may help in providing the supply needed in the rest of the world.

Meet Gabriela Reynoso who loves to work and Marc Capelle who loves to love.

Scroll down for today’s Covid numbers.

The CDC data used for the chart lags behind the data supplied from SFDPH. As of June 12, DPH reports over 80 percent (631,234) of San Francisco residents over 12 have received one dose, and over 70 percent (554,633) are completely vaccinated. On June 12, the seven-day rolling average of shots per day was 2,491. For information on where to get vaccinated in and around the Mission, visit our Vaccination Page.

Covid-19 R Estimation raises its estimate of the San Francisco R Number again to .95, while lowering its California estimate to .81. The ensemble is in line, raising its average estimate for San Francisco’s R Number to .88, while lowering its average California R Number to .77.

Between May 10 and June 9, DPH reports 37 positive tests in the Mission or a rate of 6.20 new cases per 10,000 residents. Bayview Hunters Point remains the City’s hottest Covid spot with 66 positive tests or 17.65 new cases per 10,000 residents. Once again only Bayview Hunters Point, Visitacion Valley, Oceanview/Ingleside and the Mission reported more than 20 positive tests .

For the week ending June 6, the seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in the City was 13 new cases, or 1.5 new cases per day per 100,000 residents.

As of June 14, approximately 56 percent of Black San Franciscans had received at least one shot; Whites 64 percent, Latinx 67 percent, Asians 75 percent, Native Americans 83 percent and approximately 90 percent of Pacific Islanders had received at least one shot.

With relatvely low raw numbers, high percentage increases can be misleading. For the week ending June 10, DPH reports the rate of weekly change in Covid positive patients rose 68 percent from 9 on June 3 to 16 on June 10. During the week of June 10, the seven-day average availability of ICU beds was 37 percent and Acute Care availability was 25 percent. On June 10, Covid patients accounted for 1.75 percent of ICU occupancy and .98 percent of Acute Care occupancy, and DPH reports 100 percent ICU and 98 percent Acute Care available for a potential surge.

The latest report from the federal Department of Health and Human Services shows SFGH with 6 Covid patients and 80 percent ICU occupancy, while across the Mission, CPMC had 0 Covid patients and 37 percent ICU occupancy. Of 15 reported Covid patients, 13 were at either SFGH or UCSF.

In May, the positivity rate for Blacks was 1.59 percent, Latinx 1.46 percent, Multi-racial .8 percent, Whites .37 percent and Asians .33 percent. Between April 10 and June 9, the Mission had a positivity rate of .87 percent. Four neighborhoods had positivity rates over 1 percent, including Visitacion Valley, Western Addition, Bayview Hunters Point (where the vaccination rate is among the highest) and Lakeshore (the City neighborhood least vaccinated).

In May DPH recorded 12 positive tests and 0 deaths among the unhoused. Only 2 positive tests and 0 deaths were reported in Skilled Nursing Facilities. In Single Resident Occupancy hotels (SROs), DPH reports 10 positive tests and 0 deaths during the month of May.

San Francisco’s 550th Covid-related death was recorded on June 4. In the month of May there were 5 Covid-related SF deaths. 74 percent of all deaths were San Franciscans above the age of 69. Only 2.9 percent of all deaths had no underlying conditions.