The numbers today continue to be stable except for Covid-19 R Estimation which raised its estimate again for the San Francisco R Number. Don’t get freaked out by the new death number.
While the School Board has been making news by focusing names and old tweets, the differences for students between public and private schools in the City could not be more clear, or depressing.
With Mission Creek Ballpark (aka Oracle) and Chase Center about to open with a reduced number of fans, there is some debate over the precautions for fans. No official reports yet, but Mission Local has heard there are no precautions, other than temperature checks, at Oracle for the workers. Really? We know the Giants ownership care little about racism, but after all this time, after all the criticism, all the SCIENCE , will Dr. Grant Colfax allow this preposterous, and potentially murderous, situation to exist? Note: workers currently at Chase have to pass a rapid test to get in.
A lot of talk these days about vaccinations and natural infections leading to “herd immunity” and an end to the pandemic. Epidemiologist Carl Bergstrom says it’s not that simple.
Fixated on chicken. Maria reviews Chic n’ Time on Valencia.
While waiting for The Vaccination, scroll down for today’s Covid numbers.
In March, Whites had 36 percent of the month’s cases, Latinx 24.3 percent, Asians 20 percent, Blacks 7.2 percent, Multi-racials 2.8 percent., Pacific Islanders and Native Americans had less than 1 percent month’s cases.
According to most recent data from the Federal Department of Health and Human Services, ovr the past week, SFGH reported 8 Covid patients and an ICU occupancy of 83 percent, while across the Mission, CPMC reported 2 Covid patients and an ICU occupancy of 51 percent.
From Janury 30 through April 2, Mission residents took 24,523 tests with a 1.95 percent positivity rate. Higher positivity rates were reported in Treasure Island 4.14 percent, Tenderloin 3.54 percent, Portola 3.2 percent, Visitacion Valley 2.8 percent, Chinatown 2.5 percent and Excelsior 2.4 percent.
The last recorded death in San Francisco came on March 22.