A mother of two with one child in private school on a scholarship and one in public school observes that there is a world of difference between what each child is experiencing this year. While her daughter in private school has support, resources and regular meetings with teachers and tutors, her son in public school is struggling, and calls for help have not been answered. Since this interview, the differences have become even sharper: the private school has reopened for in-person classes, and San Francisco’s public schools remain closed.

Report Card is a Mission Local project supported by the Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting and Wallace House, where editor and reporter Sindya Bhanoo is a Knight-Wallace Reporting Fellow. The project utilizes illustration and audio to highlight the unseen hurdles that students in underserved communities are facing this year. All audio interviews are being done remotely due to COVID-19.