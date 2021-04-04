Good Morning Mission, and welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.

With his audience masking and distancing during the State of the Union address, did Joe Biden send the wrong message?

The country may not be at herd immunity but we may have reached an “inflection point”.

One positive result of the pandemic: more people are getting a primary care doc.

Long a Mission favorite, what’s going on now at Lucca Ravioli?

Who knew honey bears could raise such ire? Julian investigates the contoversy.

A Mission High School teacher was lightly reprimanded for teaching.

The Alamo Draft House won’t be reopening in July, but there’s still lots to do this weekend.

Farewell to Bartlett Street resident Jackie Rieber. RIP.

While waiting for The Vaccination, scroll down for today’s Covid numbers.

The CDC data used for the chart lags behind the data supplied from SFDPH. As of April 29, DPH reports 71 percent (547,451) of San Francisco residents over 16 had received one dose, and 47 percent (360,138) are completely vaccinated. After dropping off recently, vaccinations picked up again. On April 29, the seven-day rolling average of shots per day was 7,356. The DPH goal is 10,000 shots a day. For information on where to get vaccinated in and around the Mission, visit our Vaccination Page.

Covid-19 R Estimation dropped its estimate of the San Francisco R number below .9 to .88 roughly the same as it’s California estimate. All the models in the ensemble keep the SF R Number below 1 with an average estimate of .83, while its California R Number average estimate is .87.

Between March 27 and April 25, DPH reports 67 new cases in the Mission or 11.23 new cases per 10,000 residents. Bayview Hunters Point had the highest number with 85, while the FiDi/South Beach had the highest rate at 27.8 new cases per 10,000 residents. Eighteen neighborhoods had less than 20 new cases and rates of less than 4.37 new cases per 10,000 residents.

For the week ending April 22, the seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in the City was 27 new cases, or 3.1 new cases per day per 100,000 residents. This is the low point reached last October.

In January, Latinx had 2604 cases, Whites 1764, Asians 1601, Blacks 444, Pacific Islanders 104 , Multi-racials 99 and Native Americans 15. As of April 25, Whites have had 270 new cases in April, Asians 145, Latinx 131, Blacks 108, Multi-racials 18, Pacific Islanders 18 and Native Americans 3 April cases.

For the week ending April 26, the rate of weekly change in Covid positive patients fell 21 percent. During that week, the seven-day average availability of ICU beds was 37 percent and Acute Care availability was 25 percent. On April 26, DPH reports Covid patients comprised 4.5 percent of ICU occupancy and .9 percent of Acute Care occupancy. DPH reports on April 25, the City had 100 percent ICU and 98 percent Acute Care surge capacity

The latest data from the Federal Health and Human Services department shows last week SFGH had 6 Covid patients and 77 percent ICU occupancy, while across the Mission, CPMC had 2 Covid patients and 44 percent ICU occupancy.

Between February 24 and April 25, the Mission had a positivity rate of 1.09 percent. Bayview Hunters Point had the highest rate at 1.64 percent, Tenderloin 1.61 percent, Chinatown 1.59 percent and Visitacion Valley 1.51 percent. Twenty-four neighborhoods had rates below 1 percent. The rate for Japantown, the neighborhood with the highest vaccination rate (72 percent), had a negligible positivity rate.

As of April 26, 86 percent of San Francisans 65 and older have received at least one shot and 72 percent are fully vaccinated. We might assume that low new case and hospitalization figures correlate with high vaccination rates among the elderly. Unfortunately, DPH does not provide new case or hospitalization data by age group.

According to DPH, there have been 4 Covid-related deaths so far this month and 21 Covid-related deaths in March.