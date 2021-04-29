There was a point in the pandemic when it was hard to find in-person community events in the neighborhood. But it is now clear that the Mission is open, and residents are beginning to get back into the rhythm of daily life!

Here are some highlighted events this weekend, and other tidbits of news and announcements from the neighborhood!

A Solo exhibition and public installation at The David Ireland House at 500 Capp Street

The conceptual artist David Ireland used to live at 500 Capp St., and his historic home is now an artistic space that puts on exhibitions and educational events. While until last Thursday the space has been closed to the public, conceptual artist and illustrator David Wilson has been in residency in the space for the past four months working on (among other creative artistic endeavors) creating a set of printed directions for visitors to discover sites of neighborhood art.

And guess what? These directions are now ready to be received by the public! On Saturday May 1, you can stop by 500 Capp Street and receive walking directions that guide participants to three different sites. There, you can hear songs and poetry performed.

More information is available here.

Cinco de Mayo Bike Ride

This Sunday, May 2, grab your bicycle and join the Cinco de Mayo bike ride starting at La Raza Park (2827 Cesar Chavez) at 1:00 p.m.

After a year, Banda Sin Nombre is back together and presents a music video

Mission District’s five-street band Banda Sin Nombre, has released a new music video “Seven Lights” shot in Joshua Tree.

Banda Sin Nombre’s sound combines vocal harmonies with guitar, jaw harp, upright bass, pedal still, and violin and charango.

The Community Music Center hosts virtual music classes

The Community Music Center has a number of new music courses coming up this month including a Cinco de Mayo sing-along, a Gypsy Jazz musical lecture and a conversation about genre-crossing in music. Check out the events here.

Looking to listen to some live jazz music?

You can also have an empanada and drink some wine while you’re at it. On Thursday, April 29th from 6:00 p.m. onward, Chile Lindo will be hosting jazz Danny Brown and his Balboa Theatre Noise All Starts Jam. Chile Lindo is at 2944 16th Street.

A 3D virtual art exhibition

There is a virtual art exhibition of works presented by Creativity Explored, an art studio that works with adults with disabilities. The art will be showcased on New Art City, a contemporary community for online exhibitions which offers shows in a 3D multiplayer environment.

“The virtual installation immerses visitors with fantastical, large-scale sculptures with time-lapse videos showing the process of mark-making by over 50 CE artists.”

More info here.

Scholarship Fundraiser for BIPOC community members

Artillery AG, a ceramics studio in the Mission is fundraising for its BIPOC ceramic scholarship program. They are working with nonprofits to nominate people from the community to take part in a three-month program where the scholars will be learning about the earth and water conservation through clay. You can find more info here.

