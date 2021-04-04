Good Morning, Mission! Welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.

A new vaccination popup in the Lower (“Inner”) Mission will open onThursday at 18th and Shotwell. Kudos to DPH, Latino Task Force and Laborers Local 261.

So what’s driving the surge in Michigan? The variant? The reopenings? Lack of vaccination? All of the above? None of the above? No one really knows.

A new study published in The Lancet finds that the B117 variant may be more transmissible, but is not associated with higher rates of severe disease, hospitalizations and deaths.

Though cautious, Peter Khoury at Phoenix Data Project has some optimistic forecasts for the City.

And for the first time in over a year, kids headed back to some SF public schools.

While waiting for The Vaccination, scroll down for today’s Covid numbers.

Note there are some discrepancies from the CDC data used for the chart and the data supplied from SFDPH. As of April 12, DPH reports 58 percent (442,457) of San Francisco residents over 16 had received one dose, and 36 percent (277,084) are completely vaccinated. On April 12, the seven-day rolling average of shots per day was 10,999. The DPH goal is 10,000 shots a day. For information on where to get vaccinated in and around the Mission, visit our Vaccination Page.

Most R Number models show inceasing transmissibility around the state. Covid-19 R Estimation maintains its elevated estimate of the San Francisco R Number at 1.19, and raised its California estimate to 1.11. The ensemble average estimate for San Francisco remains .8, while estimates for the state range from .76 to 1.09 for an average of .89.

Between March 12 and April 10, DPH reported 76 new cases in the Mission for a rate of 12.7 new cases per 10,000 residents. The Citywide average is 11.5 new cases per 10,000 residents. The neighborhood with the highest rate and third highest number is the Marina with 66 new cases or 26 new cases per 10,000 residents. Seventeen neighborhoods had less than 20 new cases.

I wrote this yesterday, but it bears repeating. Despite the rising R Number, new case numbers remain flat. For the week ending April 5, the seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in the City was 35 or 4 new cases per day per 100,000 residents.

Since the beginning of March, average new case numbers have been going down for all groups except Whites.

For the week ending April 9, the rate of weekly change in Covid positive patients rose 13 percent. During that week, the seven-day average availability of ICU beds was 36 percent and Acute Care availability was 25 percent. On April 9, Covid patients comprised 1.4 percent of all ICU and 1.3 percent of all Acute Care patients.

The latest data from the Federal Health and Human Services department shows SFGH with 8 Covid patients and 83 percent ICU occupancy, while across the Mission, CPMC had 2 Covid patients and 51 percent ICU occupancy.

This is the best news of the day. Between April 1 and April 10, based on 4,346 tests, the positivity rate for Latinx residents was 1.77 percent, below 2 for the first time during the pandemic. During that time, Blacks had a 1.36 percent positivity rate, Whites 1.02 percent, Asians .85 percent while Multi-racials and others were negligible.

DPH estimates 50 percent of Mission residents have now received at least one shot. Japantown leads with 61 percent, while Portola and Excelsior both exceed 55 percent. Lakeshore continues to lag with only 27 percent, while in the Marina, a neighborhood with a high rate of new cases, 42 percent of the residents have received at least one shot.

The current San Francisco Case Fatality Rate (CFR) is 1.4 percent. The Infection Fatality Rate (IFR) based on “true infections” is around .47 percent.