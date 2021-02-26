Community Music Center’s Virtual Spring Gala

The Community Music Center is hosting a virtual spring gala on March 20 to raise funds for its tuition assistance programs and bestow awards to three community members.

The musical performances by the center’s students and staff are all free to attend starting at 6 p.m., but a 5 p.m. reception including a performance by the Alexander String Quartet is restricted to those who purchase VIP tickets, currently priced at $100.

Organizers will present the annual Gertrude Field Community Impact Award, named after the woman who founded the Community Music Center, to Ellen Magnin Newman, Marcus Shelby and Robin Sutherland. In the last case, the award is being given posthumously.

“Each awardee has shown a deep dedication to the wider Bay Area arts community and to our beloved CMC,” the center wrote in a statement.

The event will also feature a live auction for vacation packages to locations that are still being finalized, according to Community Music Center Development Manager Elenka Refsell.

Some possible locations would be Italy, Bali, Las Vegas or Washington DC. The trips would also have expiration dates that are a few years away, so that the winners can go when it is safe to do so, according to Refsell.

A garden party for 20 people with a “prominent Bay Area string quartet,” will also be up for auction, according to Refsell, along with wines and gift certificates to local businesses to help support those businesses.

Register for the event here.

Inside/Outside Project

The Drawing Room, located near the corner of 23rd and Capp streets, recently entered into a partnership with Curated State, an art exhibition organizer, to create the Inside/Outside Project.

The aim of the collaboration is to organize art exhibitions in empty storefront windows to, “engage new audiences while strengthening neighborhood communities through thought-provoking and relevant curation,” according to their crowdfunding campaign post.

The collaborative is currently seeking donations to implement their dream, which will start with an exhibition at 460 Gough St., where LEVYdance is now operating.

The exhibitions at 460 Gough St. will include Stephanie Potter Corwin’s “Murmurations,” and live performances from LEVYdance.

Project organizers are currently seeking $5,000 to pay artists, purchase materials and eventually expand their project to more venues.

Fundraiser for Red Victorian performers

Community Makes, a collective of Bay Area creators, is hosting an art market fundraiser at Duboce Park on Saturday, Feb. 27.

The event is meant to raise funds for The Fishbowl Collective, a group of queer and trans people of color living in and performing out of the Red Victorian on Haight Street.

The members of the collective are currently under threat of eviction, and the building’s landlords claim they never gave the performers permission to move in to begin with, according to a Bay Area Reporter article.