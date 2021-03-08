The vaccine site at Capp and 24th street has increased its daily vaccine capacity to 300 and it has extended hours to 4 p.m. from Sunday through Wednesday.

The hours for its Covid-19 testing across the street at the 24th Street BART station will remain 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Both sites are run by Unidos en Salud, a testing, research, and now vaccination collaboration between UCSF and the Latino Task Force. Increasingly, the SF Department of Public Health has participated and is expected to take over the sites at the end of March, but this is not yet final.

The vaccination site opened on Feb. 1 administering 120 vaccinations a day. At the time, only health care workers and those residents 65 and over were eligible, but on Feb. 24, the eligible list expanded to include any San Francisco resident who is in education or childcare, emergency services or works in food and agriculture.

Diane Jones, a retired HIV nurse who is also a leader of the Unidos campaign, said on Sunday that as the tiers have expanded they have been vaccinating fewer seniors and more residents who work in the other eligible categories.

Given more vaccines, she said, they could expand beyond the four days a week they now operate.

Of the 3,233 residents vaccinated at Capp Street since Feb. 1, 1,253 have been 65 and older. But on Sunday, a third of the 300 doses — 102 — went to seniors. That dropped on Monday to 78 of the 298 doses going to seniors.

The vast majority of those vaccinated since Feb. 1 — 61 percent — have been Latinx.

Vaccinations at Capp Street between Feb 1 and March 7. Source: Unidos en Salud

“There was this perception that, oh, my gosh, how are we going to get the hard-to-reach communities, communities of color and, you know what,” said Valerie Tulier-Laiwa from the Latino Task Force, “Communities of color want the damn vaccine, especially Latinos.”

For anyone resistant, she said, they are finding a lot of power in modeling – one resistant person gets vaccinated and tells his friends, she said.

In addition to signing up residents for future appointments, Unidos shuttles residents over to ZSFGH for vaccinations. Jones said this is generally happening in the afternoons when ZSFGH’s clinic slows down. On Monday 216 residents were referred to ZSFGH and 155 of those got same-day vaccinations.

The seven-day rolling average for ZSFGH is 1,140 doses a day. Drop-in vaccinations at ZSFGH have been expanded to the following zip codes: 94124, 94134, 94110, 94112, 94107, 94102, 94103 and 94130. The clinic only takes drop-ins.

The appointments for Capp Street can be made in person at Capp Street, at the 24th Street BART testing site, and at the Thursday testing at the Alabama Street Hub. There is no online registration.

Online registration for the city’s other sites can be found here.