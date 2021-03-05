Over the next couple of weeks, Mission Local will return to earlier stories to follow up on what happened to people and places that we reported on during the first month of the pandemic. But there’s nothing like the full experience of revisiting the headlines of a year.

As the year progresses, you can also see the increasing cases, the oversized impact on Latinx residents, and the minimal testing of that community. Ideas – like a tracking app – were promoted and then disappeared; reopening schools at first seemed possible, but then became impossible.

We’ve done stories on all of these issues and we will continue to explore the ongoing impact of the virus, but this offers a grab from the headlines experience. You can search any of these headlines and come up with a story.

Let us know what you think. Do we have it set too fast? Too slow?