Good Morning, Mission! Welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.

Covid hospitalizations reach October lows in the City as new case numbers remain on the plateau, and for R Number enthusiasts, some good news.

Vaccination numbers are up, but not as high as appointment backlogs. Blue Shield says wait until the end of April, or maybe early May.

Another story on workplace outbreaks, this one at a vaccine production facility construction site where no protections for workers were put in place and the Indiana OSHA couldn’t care less.

Holding cops accountable for misconduct remains a serious problem as officers resign before their cases are adjudicated. Police Chief Bill Scott has instituted an “informal” workaround, but that misses the point.

After over a year of litigation, Tartine workers are now unionized.

While waiting for The Vaccination, scroll down for today’s Covid numbers.

The California Immunization Registry data system continues to undercount vaccinations. As of March 29, over 44 percent (338,928) of San Francisco residents over 16 had received one dose, while 24 percent (184,220) had received two. On March 29, the seven-day rolling average of shots per day was 9,419.4. The DPH goal is 10,000 shots a day. For information on where to get vaccinated in and around the Mission, visit our Vaccination Page.

Covid-19 R Estimation has brought its estimate for San Francisco’s R Number back under 1 (.97) which is nice to see. It’s now more in line with the ensemble average estimate of .77. Estimates for California’s R Number show no substantial change, ranging from .54 to .94 for an average of .81.

Between February 27 and March 28, DPH added 94 new cases to the Mission or a rate of 15.8 new cases per 10,000 residents. During that time, Bayview Hunters Point had 67 new cases, Tenderloin had 66, Sunset/Parkside 58, Marina 46, Pacific Heights 38, and Western Addition had 37 new cases. No other neighborhood had more than 35 new cases with most under 20.

For the week ending March 23, the seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in the City had a small uptick to 33 or 3.8 new cases per day per 100,000 residents.

Although seniors over 65 make up the vast majority of Covid-related deaths, working age people are also dying of Covid, especially Latinx in California.

Covid hospitalizations have reached the October low point, and ICU levels are the lowest since the pandemic began. For the week ending March 29, the rate of weekly change in Covid positive patients fell 19 percent. During that week, the seven-day average availability of ICU beds was 33 percent and Acute Care availability was 24 percent. On March 29, DPH reports 96 ICU beds were available and 389 Acute Care beds. In case of a surge 298 ICU beds were available on March 29 and 227 Acute Care beds.

According to most recent data from the Federal Department of Health and Human Services, last week SFGH had 9 Covid patients and 84 percent ICU occupancy. Across the Mission CPMC had 3 Covid patients and 46 percent ICU occupancy.

On March 23, the Citywide average positivity rate reached .90 percent for the first time since March 4. Though the recent trend has been rising, the rate is still very low, .

Another new record low positivity rate for California!

So far this month, unhoused residents have tested positively for the virus only 23 times. There are still only 4 Covid-related deaths reported among the unhoused.