While waiting for The Vaccination, scroll down for today’s Covid numbers.
The California Immunization Registry data system continues to undercount vaccinations. As of March 29, over 44 percent (338,928) of San Francisco residents over 16 had received one dose, while 24 percent (184,220) had received two. On March 29, the seven-day rolling average of shots per day was 9,419.4. The DPH goal is 10,000 shots a day. For information on where to get vaccinated in and around the Mission, visit our Vaccination Page.
Covid-19 R Estimation has brought its estimate for San Francisco’s R Number back under 1 (.97) which is nice to see. It’s now more in line with the ensemble average estimate of .77. Estimates for California’s R Number show no substantial change, ranging from .54 to .94 for an average of .81.
Between February 27 and March 28, DPH added 94 new cases to the Mission or a rate of 15.8 new cases per 10,000 residents. During that time, Bayview Hunters Point had 67 new cases, Tenderloin had 66, Sunset/Parkside 58, Marina 46, Pacific Heights 38, and Western Addition had 37 new cases. No other neighborhood had more than 35 new cases with most under 20.
For the week ending March 23, the seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in the City had a small uptick to 33 or 3.8 new cases per day per 100,000 residents.
Covid hospitalizations have reached the October low point, and ICU levels are the lowest since the pandemic began. For the week ending March 29, the rate of weekly change in Covid positive patients fell 19 percent. During that week, the seven-day average availability of ICU beds was 33 percent and Acute Care availability was 24 percent. On March 29, DPH reports 96 ICU beds were available and 389 Acute Care beds. In case of a surge 298 ICU beds were available on March 29 and 227 Acute Care beds.
According to most recent data from the Federal Department of Health and Human Services, last week SFGH had 9 Covid patients and 84 percent ICU occupancy. Across the Mission CPMC had 3 Covid patients and 46 percent ICU occupancy.
On March 23, the Citywide average positivity rate reached .90 percent for the first time since March 4. Though the recent trend has been rising, the rate is still very low, .
Another new record low positivity rate for California!
So far this month, unhoused residents have tested positively for the virus only 23 times. There are still only 4 Covid-related deaths reported among the unhoused.
Mark Rabine
Mark Rabine has lived in the Mission for over 40 years. "What a long strange trip it's been."
More by Mark Rabine
Re: your link to the impact on publich health of the Bush-Obama wars on terror (https://khn.org/news/article/analysis-public-health-pandemic-war-on-terrorism/): It would be important to remember that a key component was the massive funding for (ie., Project Bioshield, etc.), and proliferation of high-level Biological Safety Labs (BSLs -3 &4) in the wake of the 2001 anthrax attacks most likely emanating from U.S. “biodefense” facilities. Hundreds of organisms have escaped from US BSLs over the past 20 years (https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2014/08/17/reports-of-incidents-at-bioterror-select-agent-labs/14140483/), labs in which “gain of function” (GOF) experiments have been performed boosting viral transmissibility and potential lethality.
This is especially important given the latest WHO report focusing on zoonotic origin and transmission of COVID, which is dismissive of possible lab release, with inadequate investigation of that plausible initiation of the outbreak. For a credible critique of the inadequacy of The WHO investigation, and failure to vet the lab release hypothesis, check out March 4 “Open Letter” from prominent virologists and scientists (https://s.wsj.net/public/resources/documents/COVID%20OPEN%20LETTER%20FINAL%20030421%20(1).pdf) and March 24 interview with one of the virologist critics Dr. Richard Ebright (https://www.independentsciencenews.org/commentaries/an-interview-with-richard-ebright-anthony-fauci-francis-collins-systematically-thwarted/)
Although the lab-release origin hypothesis was recently supported by the discredited Trump enabler ex-CDC chief Dr. Redfield in his recent CNN interview, (and in-turn dismissed by more media-friendly enabler and current American hero Dr. Fauci, who was a key proponent of BSL proliferation and GOF experiments) this possible pandemic pathway needs to be thoroughly investigated to make sure we don’t have future “unintended consequences” of dangerous experiments that could cause future pandemics.
(Signed) Robert M. Gould, MD
