Welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.
By the time you read this, San Francisco will have entered another reopening phase. Let’s hope it goes better than last October.
A recent study recognizes the City’s effort with Isolation and Quarantine hotels in keeping local hospitals from being overrun.
A new report criticizes the lazy, unserious and totally inadequate help given essential (ly screwed) workers by the federal Ocupational Safety and Health Administration and the CDC under Dark Ages Donald. There’s no indication that anything has changed.
What’s next on the political pandemic agenda? You guessed it: vaccine passports.
With more bad news coming out of Brazil, UCSF doc Monica Gandhi has a tweet thread on how prior infection or vaccines should bolster the body’s immune system to fight off infection from the variants. Unfortunately second shots for some San Franciscans have been put on hold.
During the month of February, the Latinx population had 749 cases (in contrast to 2585 in January and 3214 in December). Also in February Asians had 652 cases, Whites 594, Blacks 172, Multi-racials 48, Native Americans 6 and Pacific Islanders 0.
Most recent numbers from the Federal Health and Human Services Department show that of 98 Covid patients, 35 were at UCSF, 14 at Kaiser and 10 at SFGH.
The Citywide average positivity rate has fallen 73 percent since the beginning of the year. Though still over twice as high as the City’s average, the positivity rate among the Latinx population (5.34 percent) has fallen about 55 percent.
At 2.6 percent, the statewide positivity rate is at an all-time low, last seen on October 12.
In February, those over 70 had 252 cases, down from 620 in January and 841 in December. That age group makes up nearly 80 percent of the deaths.