Welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.

By the time you read this, San Francisco will have entered another reopening phase. Let’s hope it goes better than last October.

A recent study recognizes the City’s effort with Isolation and Quarantine hotels in keeping local hospitals from being overrun.

A new report criticizes the lazy, unserious and totally inadequate help given essential (ly screwed) workers by the federal Ocupational Safety and Health Administration and the CDC under Dark Ages Donald. There’s no indication that anything has changed.

What’s next on the political pandemic agenda? You guessed it: vaccine passports.

With more bad news coming out of Brazil, UCSF doc Monica Gandhi has a tweet thread on how prior infection or vaccines should bolster the body’s immune system to fight off infection from the variants. Unfortunately second shots for some San Franciscans have been put on hold.

While waiting for The Vaccination, scroll down for today’s Covid numbers.

As of March 1, over 22 percent (171,039) of San Francisco residents over 16 had received one dose, while 10 percent (73,895) had received two. On March 1, 7096 shots were delivered to San Franciso residents, bringing the seven day rolling average of shots per day to 7399. The DPH goal is 10,000 shots per day. For information on where to get vaccinated in and around the Mission, visit our Vaccination Page.

No doubt the relative and persistent low R Number helped City officials go for a new reopening. Covid-19 R Estimation has the San Francisco R Number down to .67 while the ensemble ranges from .49 to .78 for an average of .72. The estimate for California ranges from .58 to .8 for an average of .67.

Between January 29 and February 27, DPH added 258 new cases to the Mission or 43.7 new cases per 1000 residents. Over that period, Portola had a rate of 73.7 new cases per 1000 residents, Tenderloin 71.6, Bayview Hunters Point 57.5, Excelsior 49.6, Bernal Heights 21.6, Hayes Valley 20.8, Potrero Hill 16.9, Noe Valley 14, and Castro 13.9 new cases per 1000 residents. Glen Park had 8 new cases.

For the week ending February 23, the seven-day rollilng average of daily new cases in the City was 65, or 7.5 new cases per day per 100,000 residents. Though new cases have fallen 82 percent since January, they are still twice the number the City had when the fall-winter surge began.

During the month of February, the Latinx population had 749 cases (in contrast to 2585 in January and 3214 in December). Also in February Asians had 652 cases, Whites 594, Blacks 172, Multi-racials 48, Native Americans 6 and Pacific Islanders 0.

Today’s figures include 1 ICU transfer and 1 Acute Care transfer. For the week ending March 1, the rate of weekly change in Covid positive patients fell 21 percent. During that week, the seven-day average availability of ICU beds was 31 percent and Acute Care availability was 25 percent. The strain on local hospitals has gradually eased off since the end of January. DPH continues to report 100 percent of required PPE on hand.

Most recent numbers from the Federal Health and Human Services Department show that of 98 Covid patients, 35 were at UCSF, 14 at Kaiser and 10 at SFGH.

The Citywide average positivity rate has fallen 73 percent since the beginning of the year. Though still over twice as high as the City’s average, the positivity rate among the Latinx population (5.34 percent) has fallen about 55 percent.

At 2.6 percent, the statewide positivity rate is at an all-time low, last seen on October 12.

In February, those over 70 had 252 cases, down from 620 in January and 841 in December. That age group makes up nearly 80 percent of the deaths.