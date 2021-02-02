Good Morning, Mission! Welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.

The ten new deaths added to today’s total do not represent a “daily” death count as deaths are reported after a week or longer delay. For example, DPH now reports the 412 figure reported yesterday reflected the total as of February 12, and the “real” figure yesterday was 421. Information provided on who died when remains sketchy at best, and and the role of underlying conditions has become progressively more murky.

While waiting for The Vaccination, scroll down for today’s Covid numbers.

DPH has yet to update vaccination numbers after February 25. Don’t expect updates until tomorrow (hopefully). On Februrary 25, 20 percent (149,646) of San Francisco residents over 16 have received one dose, while 8 percent (57,551) have received two. On February 25, 4941 shots were delivered to San Franciso residents, bringing the seven day rolling average of shots per day to 4251.3. For information on where to get vaccinated in and around the Mission, visit our Vaccination Page.

By most estimates, the R Number in San Francisco and California remain in the low to mid .70s. indicating the virus spread continues to ebb.

Between January 26 and February 24, DPH added 287 new cases to the neighborhood bringing the cumulative total of Mission cases to 3910 or 65.6 cases per 1000 residents.

As in the rest of the country, new cases in SF may be plateauing. For the week ending February 21, the seven-day average of daily new cases in the City was 66, or 7.6 new cases per day per 100,000 residents.

Although socio-economic data provides a much clearer understand in how the virus affects a population, SFDPH, like authorities throughout the country, do not provide (and apparently do not collect) this data. Race and ethnicity data often show stark disparities, but transmission follows class, not race, realities.

Today’s figures include 1 ICU transfer and 1 Acute Care transfer. For the week ending February 26, the rate of weekly change in Covid positive patients fell 12 percent. During that week, the seven-day average availability of ICU beds was 31 percent and Acute Care availability was 25 percent. On February 26, DPH reports 88 ICU beds and 381 Acute Care beds available. While still reporting 100 percent of required PPE on hand, DPH provides no other information regarding hospital workers, demographic information of those hospitalized or cumulative hospitalization numbers.

SFGH is 93 percent filled with an ICU 90 percent occupied. On the other side of the Mission, CPMC Mission Bernal is 57 percent filled and has 0 ICU patients. .

California’s 14 day positivity rate has fallen below 3 percent for the first time since October 26. On January 8, the rate was 14 percent.

Men make up 52.4 percent of all positive tests and 59.2 percent of all deaths. As of February 25, men have accounted for 55 percent of the positive tests collected this month.

Cumulative Covid Deaths in San Francisco

While we revise our Covid deaths graph, here’s the DPH chart taken from their website: https://data.sfgov.org/stories/s/dak2-gvuj. The light shading on the right represents more uncertainty meaning today’s number is likely low.

Based on 422 deaths, San Francisco’s Covid Case Fatality Rate (CFR) is 1.24 percent. Nationally the CFR is 1.8 percent.