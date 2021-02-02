Good Morning, Mission! Welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.
The ten new deaths added to today’s total do not represent a “daily” death count as deaths are reported after a week or longer delay. For example, DPH now reports the 412 figure reported yesterday reflected the total as of February 12, and the “real” figure yesterday was 421. Information provided on who died when remains sketchy at best, and and the role of underlying conditions has become progressively more murky.
While waiting for The Vaccination, scroll down for today’s Covid numbers.
Although socio-economic data provides a much clearer understand in how the virus affects a population, SFDPH, like authorities throughout the country, do not provide (and apparently do not collect) this data. Race and ethnicity data often show stark disparities, but transmission follows class, not race, realities.
SFGH is 93 percent filled with an ICU 90 percent occupied. On the other side of the Mission, CPMC Mission Bernal is 57 percent filled and has 0 ICU patients. .
California’s 14 day positivity rate has fallen below 3 percent for the first time since October 26. On January 8, the rate was 14 percent.
Men make up 52.4 percent of all positive tests and 59.2 percent of all deaths. As of February 25, men have accounted for 55 percent of the positive tests collected this month.
Cumulative Covid Deaths in San Francisco
While we revise our Covid deaths graph, here’s the DPH chart taken from their website: https://data.sfgov.org/stories/s/dak2-gvuj. The light shading on the right represents more uncertainty meaning today’s number is likely low.
Based on 422 deaths, San Francisco’s Covid Case Fatality Rate (CFR) is 1.24 percent. Nationally the CFR is 1.8 percent.