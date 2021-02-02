Good Morning, Mission! Welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.
Deaths from the recent surge keep piling up but should abate soon as cases and hospitalizations continue their downward slide. Note the total case numbers reported by DPH oddly went down yesterday but are again on the rise.
UCSF Grand Rounds featured celebritiy doc, Autl Gawande who provided a few rays of pandemic hope, discussed politics and communication as well as the dreaded variants on the horizon.
Yes, the pandemic has revealed the epic flaws in our privatized, decentralized health industry. But will the pandemic make us healthier?
That could be one result thanks to community activists like the Latino Task Force in collaboration with UCSF docs. In and around the Mission, we are beginning to see a welcome change toward community-based health models which can serve both equity and efficiency goals.
Pandemic hope has also been spotted in unlikely places like the neighborhood’s favorite den on iniquity, the ever-maligined Dolores Park.
Not much hope for those who have lost their jobs. And after overseeing the EDD program which has left millions of unemployed Califorians without aid, while swiftly providing over $11 billion to fraudsters, Julie Su has been nominated by the Biden Administration to serve as Deputy Labor Secretary.
Meet Cameron Collier who dreams of selling shoes and check out what’s up this weekend.
While waiting for The Vaccination, scroll down for today’s Covid numbers.
Thus far in February, Latinx residents have 39 percent of the month’s cases, while Asians have have 26 percent, Whites 24 percent, Blacks 7 percent and Muti-racials 2 percent.
Thus far in Februrary, the Citywide seven day average positivity rate has fallen over 24 percent.
The California 14 day average positivity rate has fallen below 4 percent for the first time since November 11.
DPH provides little demographic information concerning Covid related deaths. The lastest figures show a decrease in Latinx and White deaths, offset by an increase in Asian and Black deaths.
Cumulative Covid Deaths in San Francisco
While we revise our Covid deaths graph, here’s the DPH chart taken from their website: https://data.sfgov.org/stories/s/dak2-gvuj.
DPH reports 33 Mission residents have died so far from Covid-related illness. 38 residents of Excelsior have died, 32 from Bayview Hunters Point, 31 from Sunset/Parkside, 26 from Pacific Heights and 21 from the Tenderloin. Most SF neighborhoods have had less than 10 deaths.
There seems to be a spike in new cases in Portola, relative to other neighborhoods. Does anyone know what’s going on there? Is it more testing now that the Alemany Farmer’s Market testing site is online, or hints of a local outbreak?
