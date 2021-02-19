It’s mid-February, and restaurants are open again for outdoor dining in San Francisco. Check out our burger series if you are feeling like fries and meat.

Here are our recommendations of what to do this weekend:

The final weekend for a show of Kennedy Morgan, Lyric Shen, and Sean McFarland works at Delaplane

First off, Delaplane, a small gallery in the Mission run by two graduates of San Francisco Art Institute has a show “Ox, Child, & the River” which closes on February 20th. The artwork on display feels personal and ephemeral, and one advantage of pandemic times is that you get to view the works of art alone in the gallery.

Cole Solinger, one of the founders of the gallery, said the impetus for the show was to highlight the artwork of Kennedy Morgan, a 21-year-old artist who works with mediums such as charcoal and graphite, alongside artists Sean McFarland and Lyric Shen.

Morgan was a student at SFAI, but is now studying art at California College of the Arts.

Morgan says she started creating spirals while she was stuck inside her house and going through a lot. “I was seeing spirals everywhere, so I wanted to document my connection with spirals.”

The gallery is located at 483 14th Street, and although all the official slots on the reservation calendar are full, they encourage those interested in seeing the show to email delaplanesf@gmail.com or send a direct message on Instagram to (@delaplanesf).

On March 1, Mission Neighborhood Center will have a new CEO

Mission Neighborhood Centers is an organization that has worked for over 60 years to challenge the displacement of Latinos and other communities of color in the Mission. After 40 years, its CEO Santiago Ruiz retired, and on March 1, Richard M. Ybarra will take over as the new CEO. Ybarra has experience working with low-income communities of color and even worked closely with Cesar Chavez in helping to advance the farmworker’s movement.

To learn more, visit mncsf.org.

New artist-in-residence at The David Ireland House

Caption: An artwork from David Wilson’s website, from 2015.

David Wilson is an artist who creates observational drawings based on direct experiences with the landscape around them. Wilson is in residence at the David Ireland House and will be working for the next four months on a series of drawing exercises. He will also create a set of printed directions for people to discover sites of neighborhood intervention.

The David Ireland House also celebrates its fifth anniversary with an oral history project composed of 5-minute voicemails about David Ireland. Listen to one of these voicemails, recorded by Douglas Dunn, a contemporary dancer, and choreographer here.

Lift your spirits with some classical music!

Classical Revolution is a group of classical musicians who get together on Saturdays and play beautiful music together!

This Saturday, February 20th it will feature musician Jeremy Cohen, with special guests including Brahms, Mozart, Bartok. Head out to the back patio at Casements bar at 2351 Mission Street between 20th and 21st for music at 3:00 p.m.

More info on Classical Revolution on their site and Facebook page.

Looking for a good laugh?

Zeitgeist Bar has live comedy every Sunday from 6:00-8:00 p.m. in their socially distanced beer garden. Tickets are a bit pricey, but you can purchase them in advance either as a pair or for a group of four or six. A table for two starts at $30, and you are expected to purchase a drink and food at the bar, per covid regulations. You can find more information here!

23rd San Francisco Independent Film Festival

The San Francisco Independent Film Festival is happening virtually this year, so you can watch films from the comfort of your home. Learn more here!

Chinese New Year Virtual Celebration

And lastly, The San Francisco Symphony is presenting a digital concert by hosted Joan Chen and featuring SF Symphony musicians, conductor Ming Luke, yangqin player Wenying Wu, erhu player Tao Shi, and other special guests.

This event highlights themes of prosperity, unity, and growth in a program celebrating China’s vibrant musical traditions, past and present.

It will take place on Saturday, February 20th from 3:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.