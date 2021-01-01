Good Morning, Mission! Welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.
It appears DPH may be a bit slow in updating all numbers. Our numbers will change to reflect any changes during the day.
Operation Snail’s Pace has provoked a debate among medical professionals as to whether or not to delay a second dose of the vaccine so as to provide more residents with a first dose. UCSF’s Dr. Bob Wachter argues for the delay while the FDA and Dr. Fauci, so far, prefer to stick with the original plan.
We know what scientists and politcians think about the Covid crisis. How about philosophers?
Scroll down for today’s Covid numbers.
The number of ICU patients have been in the mid-50s for the past six days. For the week ending January 2, the weekly increase in Covid positive patients dropped a bit to 18 percent. Despite the surge and the impact on ICU, DPH continues to reports adequate availability. During the week ending January 2, the seven-day average availability of ICU beds was 34 percent and for Acute Care beds 31 percent. On January 2, DPH reports SF hospitals had 103 ICU beds and 548 Acute Care beds available. Beds may be available, but are they staffed?
Through January 1, the Citywide case rate was 28.1 per 1000 residents. For Latinx the rate was 79.2, for Blacks 29.7, for Whites 13.4 and Asians 12.5 per 10000 residents.
In the month of December, 133,298 tests were recorded. Approximately 55 percent of the tests reportedly come from City sites or City funded initiatives. Latinx residents accounted for 21 percent of the total tests with a positivity rate of 12.4 percent. No other group had more than 4.1 percent positivity.
Though San Francisco currently has a Case Fatality Rate of about .8 percent, those in their 70’s have a CFR of 2.6 percent, while those over 80 have a CFR of approximately 12 percent.