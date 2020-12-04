Police are searching for a driver who struck and killed a man riding a scooter through the intersection of 16th and Bryant on Tuesday at around 7:22 p.m., according to Chief Bill Scott, who detailed the incident at Wednesday’s Police Commission meeting.

The scooter rider — identified as Jeremy Ingram, 45, of San Francisco — was traveling eastbound on 16th through a crosswalk against a red light, when the driver struck Ingram while driving a vehicle southbound into the intersection on a green light.

As the driver fled the scene, witnesses “pursued” the driver to the 900 block of Kansas Street, where the driver and the vehicle’s other occupants abandoned the car and fled on foot. Scott said investigators have “very good leads” on the owners of the vehicle.

Only around 30 minutes before the Mission incident, Scott said, another man was struck and killed by a vehicle at 38th Avenue and Geary Boulevard in the Richmond District. The man, 68-year-old Lawrence Holman of San Francisco, was crossing the street when a driver of a vehicle traveling west on Geary struck Holman as it approached 38th.

The driver remained at the scene, and no alcohol was apparently involved, Scott said.

“It was a very bad night [Tuesday] in terms of traffic collisions,” the chief said.