The number of things to do in the Mission has dwindled now that we’re in the first weekend of the new lockdown, but there are still lots of things happening online. Here’s a bit of news, and some things to do over the next week.

DPH pandemic grants

The Department of Public Health announced $5.25 million in grants to neighborhood organizations for pandemic-related community assistance.

The funds are meant to support contact tracing, outreach efforts, mobile testing and community care for residents with Covid-19, according to a press release by the Department of Emergency Management.

In the Mission, the Latino Task Force and the Mission Language Vocational School will receive the grants, totalling about $500,000, according to Jon Jacobo, health committee chair for the Latino Task Force.

“Obviously very excited that this is finally happening… but it has taken a long time to get to this point,” Jacobo said, emphasizing that this news is the result of continuous advocacy and protest from the Latino Task Force and the Latino Parity and Equity Coalition.

The Latino Task Force will dedicate most of the funds to providing care to struggling residents impacted by the pandemic and resources for testing efforts, according to Jacobo.

The community care component consists of workers bringing food or supplies to residents quarantining with Covid-19. If a quarantining community member lives in a crowded home, they will be connected with quarantine hotels in the city to prevent spread within the household.

The Latino Task Force also provides financial support to encourage residents to stay home rather than going to work sick.

“If i have two kids who are starving at home, and I’m asymptomatic but you’re telling me I have to stay home and let my kids starve, what do you think I’m going to do?” Jacobo said. “This stops me from going to work at that grocery store in the Mission, or from working in a restaurant and making your DoorDash order.”

Residents hoping to seek out the services mentioned above can do so here, or show up to 701 Alabama Street any Monday and Wednesday through Friday during regular business hours.

Broke Ass Stuart turns 40

Columnist, bartender, former mayoral candidate and self-proclaimed “editor in cheap” of BrokeAssStuart.com Stuart Schuffman is turning 40 on Wednesday, Dec. 16 and hosting an online roast to commemorate the occasion.

Local comedian Luna Malbroux will host the event, and the remaining line-up includes members from Schuffman’s family, BrokeAssStuart.com staff, other local comedians, journalists and even District 6 Supervisor Matt Haney.

“It’s going to get brutal and I love it,” Schuffman said. “I’ve had people talk shit about me on the internet for years so I have pretty thick skin.”

The roast will be free for all attendees, but will also serve as a fundraiser for Schuffman’s news website, with ten percent of donations going to the Coalition on Homelessness.

Register for the event and see the full line up here.

Virtual Wednesdays

The de Young Museum will be closed until at least next year, but its Virtual Wednesday program continues. In these, the museum hosts a free online panel discussion of a specific art form featuring artists skilled in that medium or style.

On Wednesday, Dec. 16, the subject is the art of textiles, featuring four Bay Area textile artists: Alice Beasley, Ben Venom,Kira Dominguez Hultgren and Sherwin Rio.

The event will begin at 5 p.m. and be streamed on Youtube, no registration is required for the event.

Drive-thru toy drive

All In SF, a Bay-Area-based charitable organization, is hosting its sixth annual toy drive on Saturday, Dec. 12 at La Raza Park from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Unlike past years, this toy drive will be in the form of a drive-thru, though a DJwill still provide live music and Kenny’s Kitchen will sell food.

All In SF is asking for unwrapped toys.

Dolores Huerta on Zoom

The Good Samaritan Family Resource center is hosting an event via Zoom tonight from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m, with worker rights icon Dolores Huerta.

Filmmaking brothers Benjamin and Peter Bratt will attend along with Erika Alexander and Jesse Borrego, who all worked together on the 2009 film, “La Mission,” which takes place in the Mission District.

The event is free to attend, but donations, which will go to Good Samaritan, are encouraged.

Register for the event here.