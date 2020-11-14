SF HELP Is Open for Applications

The Office of Economic and Workforce Development and the Mission Economic Development Agency opened another round of applications for the “San Francisco Hardship Emergency Loan Program,” or SF HELP, a zero-interest loan program for small San Francisco businesses impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. Now $3.5 million dollars in new loans of up to $50,000 is available to roughly 80 businesses.

To be eligible, businesses must make less than $2.5 million in annual revenue and have no more than 500 employees. Those who received a loan in the first round, or a Paycheck Protection Program loan of more than $150,000 will not qualify. Business owners must apply here by Nov. 25 at 11:59 p.m.

Mission Food Hub Thanksgiving

Roberto Hernandez, a longtime Mission activist who helped launch the Mission Food Hub this year, is asking the community for donations to make 7,000 Thanksgiving meal kits for families in need this month. Hernandez hopes to raise $200,000 to pay for the meal kits, which he said will be distributed at the Hub (1333 Florida Street) on Nov. 20, 23 and 25, before Thanksgiving.

“Many of the people we feed have no access to government benefits and would go hungry without our mutual support,” Hernandez said in his announcement. “Children, elders, immigrants, the disabled and families suffering COVID-19 infection have been hit really hard by this. To them, a healthy and full meal on Thanksgiving is a sign of hope and healing, which is exactly what the holiday is all about.”

Launched only four days ago, the campaign has already raised more than $123,000 from more than 1,000 donors, according to Hernandez. Donors can also send funds to the Mission Food Hub by mail at 1333 Florida Street, San Francisco CA 94110. Those hoping to receive a meal kit can register at the Mission Food Hub on Monday and Wednesday this upcoming week.

Share Your David Ireland Story

To commemorate the 45th anniversary of artist David Ireland’s purchase of his famed house at 500 Capp Street, the gallery that operates there has set up a voicemail system for those who met Ireland, who died in 2009, to share their memories of him, whether they were lifelong friends or strangers who met only once. The messages will be archived and some will be shared in The Cabinet, the 500 Capp Street Foundation’s new online publication.

“Our team of eight were considering how to build on the accessibility of the house, as our tours reopened in October but we’re keeping to very small groups,” said Cait Molloy, the gallery’s director.

The voicemail system, which opened on Friday, can be reached at 1-833-621-3479, for those who would like to call in and share their memories. Some people have already left voice messages.

The first message came from Sean Miller, an arts professor for the University of Florida who said he met Ireland around 30 years ago at the University of Colorado, Boulder, where the two talked about the importance of the house on Capp.

“I didn’t get to see Capp Street in person until just three years ago but he showed great documentation of it and said at the time that if you came to San Francisco you could get the key and go see it yourself,” Miller said in his voice message.

No deadline has yet been set for the submissions.

Mission Bowling Club seeks help

The Mission Bowling Club, whose bowling lanes have been closed since the onset of the pandemic, has set up a GoFundMe and is asking the community for contributions to ensure their continued survival.

The bowling alley was planning on reopening their lanes on Nov. 3, but the city put a hold on those plans in response to increasing Covid-19 cases. For now, the dormant bowling alley is partnering with Voodoo Love SF to serve creole favorites like jambalaya and gumbo.

Despite only being up for two days, the crowd-funding page has received over $6,000 in donations.

Christmas Collection at Voss

The Voss Gallery, on the corner of 24th and Bartlett streets, is showing Ingrid V. Wells’s new “Merry Kitschmas!” collection, a series of oil-painted Christmas-themed objects on pink backgrounds accompanied by “a bold and brassy feminist title,” according to Wells.

Wells created the entire collection, 25 pieces in all, during the pandemic. Of those 25, 13 have been sold and the remaining are on display at Voss and available for purchase.

“Before making the collection I was really thinking about how I could make art that could help the viewers going through an isolating and depressing time,” Wells said.

The subjects depicted, like Santa pez dispensers, small round bells and elf figurines, are meant to evoke nostalgia within the viewer and the pink tone consistent in all pieces is known to ease anxiety, according to Wells. The median price for the remaining 12 pieces is $375, with the two most expensive pieces being priced at $1,000.

“I really wanted to make work that is accessible and relatable and therefore more widely impactful, Wells said.

The collection will be on display until the series sells out, or until Nov. 28, according to Ashley Voss, the gallery’s owner.