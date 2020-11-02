Well, here we go, another ballsy restaurateur, opening a new restaurant in the middle of a pandemic! Base Camp opened its doors in May of this year. Cojones, man! We had fantastic take-out Nepalese from these plucky folks:

We ordered pork momos – those iconic, juicy dumplings, served with a gingery/pumpkin (maybe?) dipping sauce. Whatever, it was heavenly, and probably the best momos I’ve ever had. We also got the cashew chicken curry, which is billed as being mild enough for children, but you can order it according to your own spice level.

We requested hot, and it was decently spicy but not incendiary. We got turmeric rice to go with (they have brown and basmati too), which was a trifle bland but went perfectly with the curry. Also, new-to-me shapales – delectable little hand pies stuffed with gingery minced chicken in a flaky crust, served with a chunky tomato/onion sauce. And, perhaps my favorite of the night – street-style pork chow mein: perfectly al dente noodles and veggies that exuded wok haaay-aaayyyyy like nobody’s business. We couldn’t get enough of this dish. Still, all this was enough for another whole meal for one.

There’s so much more to explore on Base Camp’s menu: fried chicken, veggie curries, a goat soup, biryani, lamb skewers, chaat, spicy cauliflower… just an embarrassment of Nepalese riches.

And, if you’re the adventurous sort, there’s a link to an actual 2021 Himalayan expedition on their website! Or you can be like me and just trek on over to Folsom and 20th and enjoy Base Camp’s wonderful food and hospitality (they have outside seating as well as take-out.) Let’s help ensure they’re here next May, and all the Mays hereafter.

Base Camp

2400 Folsom Street at 20th

415 654-5349