Good Morning, Mission! Welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.

The Vaccine didn’t come this morning. But . . .hold on. THE VACCINE DID COME!! To China, where a million people received vaccinations.

Here in the Mission activists protested on Mt. Zuckerberg, calling for the removal of Zuck’s name from SFGH and condemning Facebook as a pipeline for mis- or dis-information. Former President Obama, once in love with social media, now calls it “the single biggest threat to our democracy.”

And as the virus worsens Mission food lines grow longer.

Between October 20 and November 18, the Mission logged 290 positive Covid cases, bringing the total to 1990, or 33.4 cases per 1000 residents.

For the week ending November 14, the seven-day average number of daily cases was 99 or 11.4 cases per 100,000 residents.

As cases rise, hospitalizations follow. For the week ending November 20, the rate of change in Covid positive patients was 24 percent. During that week, the seven-day average availability of ICU beds wa 32 percent and for Acute Care beds 23 percent.

San Francisco first reached 158 deaths on November 12. Assume the figure is higher now, and with the current case surge, will continue to rise.