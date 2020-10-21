Tent tally in District 5 drops below pre-pandemic level; hundreds still counted in Districts 6, 10

Count of homeless people residing in vehicles nearly doubles in one year

The city’s quarterly count of tents on the streets of San Francisco earlier this month revealed a sharp drop from levels recorded at the height of the pandemic.

The count, undertaken throughout the city on Oct. 7 and 8, tallied 703 tents and 28 sites with six or more tents. That’s down from 1,108 tents counted in April 2020, along with 66 sites with six tents or more. In July 2020, 1,003 tents were recorded, as well as 59 large encampments.

“The numbers are definitely getting better, but it’s not close to good enough,” said Jeff Kositsky, the manager of the city’s Healthy Streets Operations Center (HSOC). “This is a step in what will be a long process of improving conditions on the street during the pandemic.”

The data stretches back to July 2018, when 568 tents were counted. The numbers reached a low mark in January 2019 when only 341 tents and two large sites were recorded citywide, but began to trickle upward throughout 2019. By January 2020, on the cusp of the pandemic, 641 tents were counted, as well as 19 sites with six or more tents.

The quarterly count of each supervisorial district is undertaken by workers from the departments that comprise Healthy Streets — the San Francisco Police Department’s homeless outreach officers, the Homeless Outreach Team, the California Highway Patrol, the Port of San Francisco, the Recreation and Park Department, and the National Park Service.

In the early days of the city’s shelter-in-place order, some 1,800 beds from homeless shelters were lost as shelter residents were pushed out. Homeward Bound, a program that provided San Francisco homeless people with bus tickets so they could reside with friends or relatives elsewhere, has slowed from providing rides to 50 or more people a month to just one or two.

Not surprisingly, the numbers of people counted dwelling on the streets soared.

Since June 10, Kositsky said, some 1,000 people have been moved off the street into reopened shelters, safe sleeping villages, medical facilities, or shelter-in-place hotels (which will cease accepting new residents in November).

The most dramatic spike — and subsequent reduction — took place in District 5, the Haight. Recorded tent numbers went up and down like a roller coaster; they skyrocketed during the summer, but have actually now dropped below pre-pandemic levels.

In October 2020, HSOC counted 31 tents in District 5, with no encampments of six tents or more. That’s a precipitous drop from the 156 tents and 12 large encampments recorded in July 2020, or the 85 tents and five large encampments counted in April 2020.

In April 2019, 42 tents were counted in District 5.

The largest numbers of tents are found in District 6, home of SoMa and the Tenderloin.

The Oct. 2020 count tallied 299 tents and 15 large sites of six or more tents there. That’s down from 515 tents and 32 large sites in April 2020, but still higher than the 121 tents and just three large sites counted in April 2019.

Here in the Mission, 73 tents and one large encampment were counted in October 2020. In July, 138 tents and eight large sites were tallied, and in April, it was a similar 133 tents and seven large sites. In Oct. 2019, HSOC workers counted 76 tents and one large encampment — a near-exact tally to the present one.

While tent numbers are receding citywide, the number of vehicles serving as homes continues to climb: The Oct. 2020 tally of 1,355 is nearly double the Oct. 2019 count of 719.

This precipitous rise is taking place largely in Bayview. In the Oct. 2020 count, a jaw-dropping 866 vehicles were recorded in District 10. That’s up from 322 in Oct. 2019.

In District 9, the Oct. 2020 count recorded 114 vehicles. That’s less than the Jan. 2020 number (129), but far higher than the April 2019 count (16).

The numbers all made intuitive sense to Joe Wilson, the executive director of Hospitality House, a Tenderloin shelter and community organization.

“According to their figures, a significant number of people have moved inside. But a significant number of people have not,” he said. “More people may be using a vehicle. People may have left San Francisco, or they may be sleeping outside without a tent, during a pandemic. Which is unwise. For all of us.”

