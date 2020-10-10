Good Morning, Mission! Welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.

The Vaccine didn’t come this morning. Surely it will come tomorrow morning. “Warp speed,” right? Umm, maybe not. None of the vaccines being developed for the U.S. market have yet proven to be effective in preventing the virus. Dr. Fauci now says a vaccine may not arrive until after January.

The SF New Deal, a local nonprofit, says it’s given $10 million to local restaurants to provide meals for seniors, unhoused, and people in need. As winter draws near, more will be required.

Scroll down for today’s Covid numbers.

HiGeorge, a data visualization startup, developed some new visualizations for Mission Local, which we will be using and fine-tuning in the days to come.

On October 26, DPH reported the Mission had 1738 total cases, or 29.1 cases per 1000 residents, more than double the City’s rate. In comparison, Bayview Hunters Point had 41, Tenderloin 34, Oceanview/Ingleside 22.3, Mission Bay 12.7, Russian Hill 7.8, Inner Richmond 5.9, Chinatown 4.7, and Sunset/Parkside 4.1 cases per 1000 residents. Seacliff has yet to record 10 cases.

Covid-19 R estimation for California (the model we use) has raised its estimate of the San Francisco R number to 1.12. It hasn’t been this high since July 24, and does not augur well for the near future.

For the week ending October 21, the Citywide seven-day average number of daily cases remained 32 or 3.6 cases per 100,000 residents.

After a dip earlier this month, the seven-day average number of cases for the Latinx population is once again close to, or more, than half the Citywide average.

Yes, hospitalizations are rising also. Since October 15, the number of confirmed Covid patients has gone from 21 to 35, the highest its been since October 7. Of those 35 patients, 28 are in Acute Care.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> A Mission resident, experiencing symptoms, tried to get a test at Mission Neighborhood Health Center, a City Test site. After calling and getting a busy signal most of the day, when he did reach the testing facility he was told, no, he could not walk-in; he would have to make an appointment. The first open time would be in four days.

Although it is a neighborhood with less than 9 cases per 1000 residents, DPH reports that Pacific Heights is the neighborhood with the highest number of deaths, 18. Next is Bayview Hunters Point with 14 and Japantown with 11. Most neighborhoods, like the Mission have less than 10, and nine neighborhoods, like Haight Ashbury, have 0.

Our Bureau of Never Changing Numbers reports (again) that 3 percent of the unhoused (“experiencing homelessness” as DPH puts it) have tested positive, while the virus has killed 1 percent.