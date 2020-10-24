Good Morning, Mission! Welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.

So where did Mayor Breed come up with the $28.5 million she announced last month to focus on the Covid-19 needs of the Latinx population? Neither she, nor the DPH, will say where it comes from or where it’s going. They would never sink so low to take the money out of the pockets of healthcare workers, would they? Registered nurses at SF General are suing DPH for wage theft!

Data collection was one of the key police reforms mandated a few years ago after a series of reports found unaccountabity, lack of transparency and pervasive racial bias infecting the SFPD. The reform minded cops then set out to comply and collect data they did. Too bad they didn’t bother to analyze or follow the data they collected.

HiGeorge, a data visualization startup, developed some new visualizations for Mission Local, which we will be using and fine-tuning in the days to come.

On October 24, the total number of positive Covid cases in the Mission climbed to 1704, or 28.6 cases per 1000 residents. Only four neighborhoods in the City have in excess of 1000 cases: Mission, Tenderloin, Bayview Hunters Point, and Excelsior. West of Twin Peaks, the neighborhood with the highest number is Sunset/Parkside with 329 or 4 cases per 1000 residents.

For the week ending October 17, the Citywide seven-day average of daily cases remained at 32 or or 3.6 cases per 100,000 residents.

For the week ending October 21, the seven day average number of Latinx cases fell below 10 for the first time.

Though bouncing around some, the model we use for the R number has SF still hangs around 1. On October 21, it was back to .94, stable but still spreading. Although this model shows California at 1.23, an ensemble of other models shows the state R number at .99.

Although total numbers are still low, the rate of weekly change for Covid positive patients increased by 1 percent. The DPH goal is to keep the increase below 10 percent. Availability of ICU and Acute Care beds has been sufficient to handle a surge and stable for over a month.