Construction has kicked off on a nine-story, 130-unit apartment building at 18th and Florida streets in the Mission — and, once complete, apartments there will be entirely below-market-rate.

Mayor London Breed’s Friday announcement of the groundbreaking at 681 Florida St. means that seven of the eight 100 percent affordable projects proposed in the Mission years ago — totaling some 800 units — are either filled, taking applications, or under construction.

“We know as a community that Casa Adelante – 681 Florida is … an integral part of reversing the displacement of the Latinx and immigrant community,” said Karoleen Feng, the director of community real estate at the Mission Economic Development Agency, which is co-developing the project with the Tenderloin Neighborhood Development Corporation.

“We are equally excited for the Mission community to see this space once again be reimagined as a home for the arts,” Feng said.

The building will provide a mix of one to three-bedroom apartments whose rent will range from 35 to 85 percent of the area median income. (Thirty-one percent of the area median income for one person in San Francisco is $31,400, and 85 percent is $76,200 for a single person.)

Construction is expected to wrap up in August 2022.

Carnaval San Francisco, a nonprofit that organizes the annual Carnaval Parade event but has since organized around community Covid-19 support, will occupy the ground floor.

The project will cost $90.3 million to build. The developers received $35 million from the Mayor’s Office of Housing and Community Development.

The property on Florida Street between 18th and 19th streets is one of seven 100 percent affordable projects to break ground in the Mission in the last two years. It was granted to the city by Nick Podell as part of the community benefits package for 2000 Bryant St., a now-completed 195-unit market-rate building on the same parcel.

Roberto Hernandez, a community activist and artistic director of Carnaval San Francisco, said the Mission community fought Podell hard for the slice of land after Cell Space, an artist hub, was evicted there to make way for luxury development.

“We come full circle and look forward to sharing the space with artists and arts organizations and serving the residential community!” Hernandez said.

Our coverage depends on you. If you haven’t already, pitch in. If you have, many thanks. We could not do this without you.