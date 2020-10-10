Good Morning, Mission! Welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.

As the virus surges out of control across most of the country, the numbers in San Francisco remain low, and by some metrics, extremely low. Most experts ascribe the relative success in SF to a population determined to keep distance and wear masks.

So the City, with the blessing of the State, decided to expand economic and social activity in the coming weeks. Though schools and universities will remain mostly closed, this phase of reopening, combined with holiday parties and travel will surely test our resolve.

HiGeorge, a data visualization startup, developed some new visualizations for Mission Local, which we will be using and fine-tuning in the days to come.

On October 18, DPH attributed 1686 total cases to the Mission for a rate of 28.3 cases per 1000 residents. In comparison, Tenderloin had 33.8 Outer Mission 21.6, Western Addition 14.6, Potrero Hill 13, Inner Richmond 5.8, and Chinatown 4.6 cases per 1000 residents.

The seven-day average number of SF daily cases for the week ending October 14 was 31, or 3.5 cases per 100,000 residents.

Even though the number of cases across the board has reached historic lows, the percentage of cases and their contacts reached by contact tracers remains stuck between 80 and 85 percent. DPH gives no explanation, or how it plans to improve.

Though the number of cases has fallen over the past month, the number of deaths has risen. There have been (at least) 15 deaths so far this month. Neither DPH, nor the other experts around town, have put forth an explanation to this anomoly. Nor has anyone addressed why the number of Asian deaths remains high in contrast to the relatively low number of Asian cases. An earlier hypothesis speculated the low number of cases in highly congested Chinatown was due to community organization. A recent article in USA Today advances a different, more disturbing, hypothesis.

The demographic data provided by DPH continues as annoyingly static as the data it provides for contact tracing.

At this time, the R number is the only cloud on the horizon. Most models show the City’s transmission rate climbing back towards 1 from all-time lows.

Hospitalizations continue to fall. The rate of weekly change in Covid positive patients for the week ending October 19, was -17 percent. Over that week, the average percentage of available ICU beds was 37 percent and Acute Care beds 24 percent.