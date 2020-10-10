Good Morning, Mission! Welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.

In a state where the Latinx population accounts for 61 percent of the Covid cases, the California Department of Health has announced a new “equity metric” requiring counties like SF to go beyond words and show some results in addressing pervasive racial and class disparities. Although unclear as to how this metric will be applied, some county health officials are already complaining.

Maurice Caldwell, a man who is guilty until proven innocent, has been granted an opportunity to show how an SFPD commander fabricated evidence against him. It is a case which implicates the SFPD and the Office of Citizen Complaints (renamed Department of Police Accountability).

HiGeorge, a data visualization startup, developed some new visualizations for Mission Local, which we will be using and fine-tuning in the days to come.

One more case was added to the Mission, bringing the total to 1589 as of September 29. DPH reports that between August 31 and September 29, 181 cases were reported in the Mission.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> SFDPH announced kids can now get tested for Covid at neighborhood popup sites like 701 Alabama. Increased testing in the southeastern neighborhoods of the City is a critical first step in controlling the virus. Testing kids, who are less susceptible to the disease, will also help bring down positivity rates in those neighborhoods, one way of addressing the new “equity metric” required by the State.

The seven-day Citywide average number of daily cases for the week ending September 25 was 50, or 5.8 per 100,000 residents.

On September 30, there were 62 confirmed and suspected Covid patients in SF hospitals; 111 ICU beds and 449 Acute Care beds were available.

The R number continues to fluctuate around .95 in SF and California.

The SF case fatality rate among those 71-81 is approximately 4 percent while 90 percent of all deaths had at least one underlying condition. One of the top underlying conditions is obesity.