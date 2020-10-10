Good Morning, Mission! Welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.

Poison is in the air, but also in the ground at Hunter’s Point. Annika revisits the cleanup that never happened. Not a good look for the California Department of Health.

Some local businesses see danger, but also opportunity, presented by the pandemic, while others have closed.

But more playgrounds are now open.

Scroll down for today’s Covid numbers, which are cooler than the weather.

HiGeorge, a data visualization startup, developed some new visualizations for Mission Local, which we will be using and fine-tuning in the days to come.

On October 12, the Mission had 1657 cases, or 27.8 cases per 1000 residents. DPH has a plan for the Tenderloin, which has 33.4 cases per 1000 residents. So far no plan has been announced for the Mission or any other neighborhood hit hard by the virus.

The seven-day average number of SF daily cases for the week ending October 8 remained a 26, or 3 cases per 100,000 residents. The DPH goal is a seven-day average of less than 1.8 cases per 100,000 residents.

Very little change in hospitalizations and hospital capacity.

Estimates for San Francisc’s R number remain low, but the transmission rate around California appears to be gradually rising with estimates ranging from .95 to 1.03

As positive cases have declined in the City overall, they have also dramatically declined in the Latinx community, by proportion and real numbers.

While alternative housing is needed for quarantine and isolation of positive cases, only 39 of the 228 units the City has made available are currently occupied.

Although DPH is reporting 126 deaths, it admits that figure is “less reliable”. Someone may still be alive, but most likely this means more are dead. The “more reliable” figure from a week ago is 125. Of that number, 48 were Asian, 31 were Latinx and 26 were White.