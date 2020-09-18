Take it slow

The San Francisco Recreation and Parks Department is opening up streets for an unobstructed walk from Golden Gate Park to the ocean. The new walking routes “will be in effect throughout San Francisco’s Covid-19 response to provide more space for people to enjoy socially distant recreation in nature,” according to Rec and Park.

See the routes here.

Spanking Machine at Brava

This Saturday, the Brava Theater for Woman and the Arts is featuring a “The Spanking Machine,” a live-streamed solo play by Marga Gomez. “Shifting across gender, latitudes and generations, Gomez shares the story of the first boy she ever kissed and how it made them gay forever,” Brava says of the play. “By turns funny and disturbing, Gomez recounts growing up brown and queer in New York, sadistic nuns on poppers, tender vampires, childhood misdemeanors, parental post-nasal drip, sexual assault and suppressed memory.”

The play will be live every Saturday at 5 p.m. until Oct. 11. Buy tickets here to watch this weekend.

Dance the depression away

Dance Mission Theater is hosting numerous online and outdoor dancing classes that are now open for registration, including “Salsa Suelta,” “West African,” “Cuban Folkloric,” and others. Details and sign-up here.

Likewise, ODC Dance is hosting online classes, including modern, beginner-advanced ballet, and Afro-Haitian Friday evening. And on Saturday, everything from beginning belly dancing to “Young at Heart Hip-Hop.” More details and sign-up here.

Mexico in San Francisco

Join Robert McDonald of the Mexican Museum as he gives “a visual presentation of Mexican artists who were instrumental in a movement blending politics and beauty” during their tenures in the United States. As Mission Local reported a few years ago, McDonald knows his stuff.

The session is on Saturday and starts at 2 p.m. Register here.

Help the folk artists

Speaking of the Mexican Museum, a GoFundMe is in the home stretch to help Oaxacan folks artists who donated their art to the museum. The area has been hit especially hard by covid-19 and a major earthquake. The drive is very close to meeting its $20,000 goal — so help out!

Manuel Palos Documentary

On Friday, Sep. 25, from 6 to 6:15 p.m., the Mission Cultural Center for Latino Arts will feature a documentary about Manuel Palos called “Desde la Cueva Del Jaguar.” Considered a legend in the San Francisco art scene, Palos was “a master sculptor from Mexico, whose work highlights the restoration of the Palace of Fine Arts, Legion of Honor, and many other projects to include a large collection of his work.” A Q & A with Palos will follow the screening. Watch it live on Facebook or YouTube. More info here.

Bernal Heights Outdoor Cinema

It’s still a ways away, but mark your calendars. Covid will not deter the Bernal Heights Outdoor Cinema drive-in theater’s 17th season of free screenings. Here’s the schedule:

Friday, 10/9, South Slope Cinema: Pop-up Drive-in at Alemany Plaza

Friday, 10/16, South Slope Cinema: Pop-up Drive-in at Alemany Plaza

Tuesday, 10/27, Best of Bernal Season Finale: The 2020 season’s award-winning films — online

More info here.

Kids and Art Fundraiser

Kids & Art, an organization that provides free art workshops to pediatric cancer patients as well as their families and care circles, is hosting a four-day summit starting Sep. 23. It will focus on “art, health and innovation.” The event will feature more than 25 speakers, five workshops, and DJ sets. Many of the conversations will focus on improving quality of care. More details here.

The Good American

Check out a new virtual exhibition at Creativity Explored, “The Good American,”a celebration of the American spirit, which runs until Nov. 3. See the exhibit here.

Testing at 16th and Mission

Big news: The Latino Task Force for Covid-19 and UCSF will be providing free covid-19 testing and flu shots at the 16th and Mission BART Plaza on Sept. 21, Sept. 23, and Sept. 28 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The plan is to conduct covid testing on the Southwest BART plaza facing Valencia Street and to have flu vaccines on the Northeast plaza facing South Van Ness, though that could change, so stay tuned! And don’t miss out, as the last pop up ran out of tests early due to high demand.