Carnaval

As previously reported by Mission Local, this year Carnaval will offer free covid-19 testing, a job fair, housing and education resources as well as free food on Saturday and Sunday. This year’s theme of Salud Es Poder, health is power, was selected prior to the pandemic outbreak, but has remained relevant as the socioeconomic disparities in health have become increasingly stark.

The event is set to run from noon to 5 p.m. both days at John O’Connell High School and on the stretch of Alabama Street between 19th Street and 20th Street.

Attendees are required to wear facemasks, but volunteers will also be handing them out, along with hand sanitizer.

Outdoor art show with multiple simultaneous showings

Collective Genus, a group of Bay Area artists, plans to launch a four-day outdoor art show Friday night simultaneously at several locations throughout the city.

The show, which starts at 7 p.m. each night, will consist of a video on a loop showing works from artists of three collectives: Borderline Art Collective, ONE + ONE + TWO and Three Point Nine Art Collective. Each contributing artist had ten seconds to display any work of their choice.The approximately two-and-a-half minute video will be projected onto various screens that can be seen from outside.

“We wanted to have an art show that was accessible to people without having them come to the space,” said Amy Lange, one of the contributing artists for the show. “So we’re having both businesses and individuals project our show onto a curtain in their window, I have one person projecting onto the back of a sheet in their garage with their garage doors open.”

The collective has set up at 11 different locations throughout town so far, four of which are in the Mission:

Southern Exposure, 3030 20th St. (Gallery Space)

2675 Mission Street, Drawing Room Annex (Gallery Space)

2971 24th Street (2nd Story Window)

752 Hampshire “Hampshire House”

The shows will end at varying times, depending on the operator of each location, but all shows conclude Monday night. Lange said the collective is interested in feedback from the community and those wishing to share input can do so via Instagram at collectivegenus.

If the project is successful, Collective Genus hopes to expand to include work from other Bay Area artists, according to Lange.

Voss Gallery to exhibit “Fruit of Another” by Joshua Nissen King

The Voss Gallery plans to open on Sept. 9 for an exhibition of “Fruit of Another” by Joshua Nissen King slated to run through Oct. 3. King’s work gallery owner Ashley Voss said, is “pop surrealist paintings… a kaleidoscopic dreamscape where the harmonies of color turn chaos into serenity.” It will be on display Wednesday through Saturday from noon to 6 p.m.

At the end of the show’s first week, on Saturday, Sept. 12, audience members can schedule an appointment to meet the artist, a San Francisco State University alumnus. These visits can be scheduled through the gallery and will be limited to four people at a time, for 30 minutes.

“I’m hoping I can explain the start of how I go to this work, how I got to making these marks,” King said. “I think I have a really good grasp of what actually triggered the domino effect of what makes the work what it is.”

On Saturday Sept. 26, at the end of the exhibition’s penultimate week, Voss Gallery will also host a virtual celebration with King on Instagram Live at vossgallery from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Attendees are asked to wear facemasks at all times and remember to physically distance. To schedule a viewing outside of the stated times or reserve a space to meet King, email info@vossgallery.art.

Dance Mission Theater

In addition to their continuing series of outdoor and virtual dance classes, Dance Mission Theater will also be hosting a short film screening via Zoom on Tuesday, Sept. 8 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Chishkale: The Blessing of the Acorn is the third film from the Acorn Project, a collaboration between Dance Mission Theater and Costanoan Indian Research Inc, in partnership with Dancing Earth and Native One. The short film centers on a dance by Tan Oak conservationist Bernadette Smith, a member of the Manchester band of Pomo Indians.

The film will be followed by an online panel discussion consisting of individuals who worked on the project. Attendance of the screening is free, but attendees must register here.

Below are the upcoming dance classes hosted by Dance Mission Theater:

Saturday, Sept 5 11-12:15 p.m.: Guinean with Alhassane Camara, Mission District

Saturday, Sept 5 1-2:30 p.m.: Hip Hop with Allan Frias, Bernal Heights

Saturday, Sept 6 1-2:30 p.m.: Hip Hop with Allan Frias, Bernal Heights

Tuesday, Sept 8 6-7 pm: Beginning Hip Hop with David Schrag, Mission District

Saturday, Sept 10 6pm: Hip Hop with Micaya, Mission District

The theater also hosts various virtual classes and workshops as well. Sign up here.