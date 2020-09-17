Good Morning, Mission! Welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.

If the tech moguls of Uber, Lyft and friends have their way, more food lines will appear, as more small businesses disappear. What a brilliant business model!!

While eating an overpriced burger, you might wonder how much these firms, who spend billions on propaganda, have contributed to fighting fires or containing the virus?

HiGeorge, a data visualization startup, developed some new visualizations for Mission Local, which we will be using and fine-tuning in the days to come.

After a days of almost surreal silence, it seems the results from the Carnaval testing are finally being counted. Today DPH reports 1506 total cases in the Mission, up 93 cases from yesterday.

As case numbers rise in the Mission, across the City they are falling. The seven-day average number of daily cases for the week ending September 10 was 53, or 6.1 cases per 100,000 residents. Overall the City remains in the DPH red “high alert” zone.

Dark Ages Donald could not be more pleased with a new poll showing richer and whiter Californians much less bothered by the health and economic effects of the virus than less privileged people of color. Has he read Poe’s Masque of the Red Death? (HaHa!)

Even as today’s overall case numbers lowered, the R number estimates for San Francisco and across California ticked upward. Though still suggesting a stable transmission rate for the virus, we may see that change in the next week or two.

After a spike earlier this week, hospitalizations for confirmed and suspected Covid patients continues to decline as reflected by the raw numbers and the rate of weekly change. With 38 percent of ICU beds available, and 23 percent of Acute Care beds available, DPH reports hospitals are prepared to handle a potential surge.