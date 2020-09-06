Text by Lydia Chávez, Photos by Kerim Harmanci

The Carnaval team and the Latino Task Force opened a two-day Carnaval celebration today focused on what they felt the Latino community needs now – testing, wellness advice, and food. There was also music and some dancing to help lighten the mood of a seemingly endless pandemic season.

It was the right festival for the moment.

“We’re celebrating by beginning to recover and to heal from this crisis; we have to stop feeling that we’re never going to get out of this pandemic,” said Roberto Hernandez who has lead Carnaval for years.

Behind him, a D.J. played a Burna Boy song while visitors arrived to get tested. Out on Harrison Street, volunteers took the temperature of each guest and ushered them in the direction they wanted to go – testing, job booths, the food line or advice on social services.

Clearly, food was the most popular. By 2 p.m., 1,000 boxes and many large watermelons had been distributed.

Some 500 Covid-19 tests will be given today and again tomorrow from noon to 5 p.m. in the parking lot of John O’Connell High school.

While the Latinx population is 15 percent of the city’s population, it accounts for 51 percent of the city’s covid cases. The two studies the Latino Task Force and UCSF have done in the Mission – one in April and a second last month at the 24th Street BART Station – have demonstrated that Latinos have a much higher positivity rate than the general population.

“They (the Department of Health and city officials) see the numbers and the demographics,” said Jon Jacobo, who heads the health committee for the Latino Task Force. “They need to do more testing here.”