Health is power. Instead of mass parties, this Labor Day weekend in the Mission will be a Carnaval for mass Covid testing. Salud es poder!

After decades of budget cuts to public health, we’ve learned over the past few months what we should have known all along: public safety does not mean an armoured police force.

Perhaps with their own department’s funding in question, the Sherrif’s union has joined the calls to defund police by making a pitch for sherrifs to replace the SFPD at the airport.

HiGeorge, a data visualization startup, developed some new visualizations for Mission Local, which we will be using and fine-tuning in the days to come.

Only 2 additional cases were reported for the Mission yesterday, bringing the total to 1288 positive cases as of September 1. A 9 percent positivity rate among those tested recently at 24th and Mission, raised the question whether Mission’s case numbers were being undercounted. Most likely they are, but the Mission is not alone. On the page which breaks down numbers by neighborhood, the total case numbers as of August 31 was roughly 600 behind the “official” case numbers for that date, which, DPH concedes is also an undercount.

The seven-day average number of daily cases for the week ending August 28 is 73.

The R number is an estimate which takes into account a degree of uncertainty. The estimate for SF ranges between .83 and 1.07, approximately the same range we’ve recently seen.

Total Covid confirmed and suspected hospitalizations dipped below 70 for the first time since July 5. Availability of ICU and Acute Care beds remained relatively static and what DPH considers sufficient for a potential surge.

As of September 1, 3 percent of those reported Covid positive were unhoused.