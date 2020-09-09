Good Morning, Mission! Welcome to Virus Village, your daily data dump for Covid-19.

With news that gyms and salons have been given the green light to open up outdoors, we now learn that certain gyms and salons have been operating indoors for months.

Yesterday the CDC told states and counties to prepare for two vaccines to be ready before the election. Unable to provide adequate testing and contact tracing, public health departments are now charged with distributing and administering the vaccines, as well as keeping track of who has gotten which one, and how to keep healthcare workers who give the shots safe, with enough protective gear and syringes to do their jobs. So far no federal funds are available to help.

HiGeorge, a data visualization startup, developed some new visualizations for Mission Local, which we will be using and fine-tuning in the days to come.

With 5 cases reported, the Mission now has 1286 positive cases as of August 31. A couple of days ago I expressed some skepticism of my cynicism about the very low numbers being reported in the Mission over the past three weeks. Yesterday, Mission Local reported that of the 2622 tests administered at the 24th and Mission, 9 percent were positive, for a total of 236 cases, far more than have been reported. Where are all those cases going?

The average number of daily cases has plateaued between 70 and 80 for over a week (which means last week, when the figures we got today were “more reliable”).

In the UCSF study at 24th and Mission, Latinx residents registered an 11 percent positivity rate compared to a 9 percent positivity rate for all participants. 87 percent of testing participants earn less than $50,000 a year and 79 percent live in an overcrowded home (with a median of six people per household).

San Francisco Covid deaths rose 18% in August, the deadliest Covid month in California.

As hospitalizations continued to fall, so did the reported number of ICU beds (104) and Acute Care beds (442) available. The seven-day average percentage of beds available as of September 1 was 28 percent for ICU and 36 percent for Acute Care, both in the DPH no-worries zone.