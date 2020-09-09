Good Morning, Mission! Welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.

What does it mean to “follow the data”? Lydia explores this question with respect to how DPH is addressing the virus in the Latinx population.

Yesterday UCSF’s Grand Rounds discussed “The Vaccine”. Rather than the actual science or medical dimensions of a vaccine, most of the discussion focused on the social and political issues a vaccine will pose once approved.

Politics aside, the distribution of a vaccine, or vaccines, is “mind-bogglingly complex”.

Hopefully Mohammed Nuru won’t be in charge. Though he did “get things done.”

Elsewhere in the City, new D.A. Chesa Boudin has created an “Innocence Commission” the first of its kind in the country. The Police Officers Association probably hopes the new commission will exonerate the cops from all wrong doing. Though they really don’t need anything new.

HiGeorge, a data visualization startup, developed some new visualizations for Mission Local, which we will be using and fine-tuning in the days to come.

Today DPH reports 1519 total cases in the Mission, or 25.5 cases per 1000. A new popup UCSF/Latino Task Force testing site is coming to 16th and Mission, a block close to many SRO hotels. SROs are tailor-made to spread the virus and it’s past time the City addressed this dangerous situation. Hopefully the effort will not result in another research study, that’s here today and gone tomorrow.

After dropping for a few days, the seven-day average number of daily cases for the week ending September 11 ticked up to 55. Can’t seem to get out of the red zone.

It seems the unhoused are not paying off Nuru and friends. Yesterday DPW took down a homeless encampment on 20th and Treat. The cops were out all day at 16th and Dolores and this morning while tents had disappeared from the median, they were back on the sidewalks. Hmmm.

The model we use shows San Francisco’s R number climbing up to .97. Though still below 1, the number represents one of the higher rates of transmission in the state. Remember it’s an estimate with a lot of uncertainty factored in. An ensemble of other models shows SF around .9.

After dropping to 71 patients on September 15, the next day hospitalizations rose back into the 80s. As of September 16, availability of ICU beds dropped to 98 while 367 Acute Care beds remained available.

Five new deaths in one day looks like a big jump. Thanks to the new way DPH reports deaths, it’s not a jump at all. We now find out the 91 deaths we’ve been reporting for days was actually the number over two weeks ago. Maybe. To follow the Covid numbers in SF, one has to follow the poet John Keats and learn to live with uncertainty.